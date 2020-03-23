Home
General Hospital
General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Gets Terrible News

General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Gets Terrible News

13 mins ago

General Hospital fans got to watch Jason go through a total series of emotions this week, and it was hard on everyone. It’s hard to see him go through things like anger and frustration and disbelief and sadness and wariness and everything in between. He is constantly under pressure because of so many things, and he is not going to find that his life is about to get any easier as things continue on. In fact, he is going to find that his life is a mess that he cannot change or figure out in any way as people like Anna keep at him and keep trying to make things worse than they are. We don’t know what to do and how to make things right, and we don’t know what to make of this right now. But, we do know that he is struggling.

Jordan had to tell Sam to back off, and that was not easy or productive. We all know she will never back off – including Jordan. That is not a thing tha they can handle in any way, but this is something that we can figure out on our own. There’s a lot that might go on around here, but we also know that there is so much we might not be able to figure out. For instance, we might not be able to figure out what is going on with Maxie and with Lulu and with Lulu and with Brooke Lynn, but we know that some people will end up very hurt by a lot of what is happening. There’s not much anyone can do right now other than wait for the other shoe to drop, which might just be with Brando and with Sonny. We don’t know for certain but we feel confident we are right in that.

What’s Happening on General Hospital

What’s going to happen?

What’s Next on General Hospital

Jordan knew last week when she told Sam to back off that it would never work, never happen, and never be a thing. She knew that this was going to be a joke, but she had to do it. She needs her out of the way, and she needs to protect her. This week, she is doing all she can to make sure this happens and to make sure that they get what they need from everyone. This means that there is a big deal and a bunch happening. Right now, we just have to focus on the fact that we know she’s about to lie to Sam and give her some very false information, and that’s just what there is right now. Right now, there’s a lot we cannot fix or handle, and that’s a problem that will never be able to end.

Sonny gets some bad news. Terrible is a better word for it, though, and that’s a thing we cannot handle. Might it be about his father? We hope not. Will it be about his business and what is going on there? We don’t know. We just cannot decide how bad this will be, but we also know that Curtis is also going to learn something that will take him aback. It might not be good news, but we do know that nothing is going to change any of this. There’s so much going on, and so many people getting things handled, but we also know that we just can’t see things getting better soon.

Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Five Life Lessons the Show All American Teaches Us
Arrow Season 8
Stephen Amell Says That He’s Done with the Arrowverse
How Much it “Costs” to Audition for American Idol
The Reason Some Shows Can’t Release Early on Streaming
Top Gun Maverick
Tom Cruise Seems Pretty Confident about Top Gun: Maverick
Five Films About The Summer That Changed Everything
Is Demolition Man a Depiction of Our Real Future?
The Biggest Movies We’re Still Waiting on With Disney Plus
Josh Gad
Josh Gad and Amy Adams are Doing Good for Kids During Corona Virus
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paige Butcher
Baby Driver 2
Creative Ways You Can Support Movie Theaters Right Now
Michele Fitzgerald
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michele Fitzgerald
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
First Same-Sex Kiss in Marvel’s Eternals is Getting Backlash
Squirrel Girl
Six Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Need to Debut in The MCU
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever
Amazing Animatronic Mimir Head from God of War
Video Games
Study Says Playing Video Games Can Be Bad for the Environment