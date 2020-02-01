Home
General Hospital
General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Gets to the Hospital

General Hospital fans are still a little bit upset that spoilers we brought for you more than a week ago still haven’t been implemented. The show has basically been on hiatus for a few weeks now that the impeachment hearings are being aired live on every channel imaginable. Every single day we brought you the same spoilers for the show thinking that it would air that day – finally – yet it did not. We finally have some good news in that the network made the decision to allow fans to see the show online and on the app so that you can catch up and stay up to date. They initially decided to just leave everything alone and do nothing about any of it, and that is not what fans wanted. They heard you speak, and things are finally airing again. Not on television, but online so you can watch.

Laura was shot. It finally happened even though it should have happened weeks ago. The show took a turn when it aired this episode, and it was a big one. She is not okay, but we do not have a clue just how bad this might be for them. Then there is Gladys, who will see her son alive. Brando makes an appearance alive, but not well. He happens to the other person who was shot and is not going to be all right. And we don’t know what is going to happen. He might die, he might not. But the same is true of Laura, and all we know right now is that all kinds of horrible things are happening and no one can get through to anyone else about it as the world is being shaken up and everything is on its head right now, but fans are just happy it’s back for them.

Finally, and yes, we know that we’ve heard this before. We know we’ve been telling you this almost every day for the past week, but this is actually the day it’s probably going to happen now that the execs have decided that they will launch into some new episodes of this show even if they are not on the air like traditional television. The shooting has happened. People have been shot. There are victims being rushed to the hospital, and Sonny is one of the men who will get there first to see what is going on and to support those he loves. He will find out that there is a definite war going on, and that everyone should have taken Jordan seriously when she first came out and said that she has a bad feeling about all that is going on. He’s there, and he’s got to find out what is going on.

Nelle is going to do all she can to see if she can get Brooke Lynn to see things from her point of view. We don’t always agree with Nelle’s point of view, but she might be on to a little something right here, and we might not be so mad about her motives behind this one. Can she actually help with what is going on right now and help to save the people and this little town from all that is going down? Nikolas is finally going to go see his mother, and we are just hoping it’s not too late.

