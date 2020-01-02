General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Is Crushed

General Hospital fans are missing their favorite Port Charles characters. It’s been two days since we saw a new episode, and last week was a short one, too. That makes fans feel sad about everything, and we know that you are beyond excited about what today has to offer. Now that you get to see a new episode, we thought you might want to know what happened three days ago when you last saw a new ep of the show on your screen. What you saw was a shift. We think that Carly really does want to spend some time talking to her husband about everything. We think that she is tired of keeping secrets from Sonny, and that is why she spent so much of her time meeting with Jax while her husband was with Jason. She is done keeping secrets, but we all know that Sonny already knows the truth about all that happened around here.
He’s so hurt and crushed and thinking irrationally, and he’s not in a good place. Jason recognized that, and he had a conversation with his friend. He’s stuck in the middle of two people he is so close to, and this is a hard place for him to be. He’s a man who has so much more to offer than we thought he did, and it’s something that is not going to work for him as he is able to put his life into perspective. We know that some things are a mess, but we do hope that he is able to put his life into a new place and a new perspective and actually get something accomplished as it goes on. Will Jason’s words have any effect on him, and will Carly actually make any effort to spend some time talking to Sonny?
What’s Happening on General Hospital
What’s Next on General Hospital
And here we go. We have some news that Sonny already feels betrayed in the new year, and we wonder if this is because Carly actually came forward and shared with him what she was keeping from him. Maybe he didn’t know as much as we thought he knew, and learning it from her mouth is something that really did crush him. Perhaps there is more to this than meets the eye, and that’s a problem we cannot handle in any other capacity. We know that many things are a mess around here, and we know that there is a bit of a rift in many places right now, and one of those places is Carly and Sonny. He’s betrayed, and we don’t think there is anything that she can do to make him feel as if he should not feel that way.
And what about Carly, who is insistent? She feels that she was justified in what she did and what she kept from her husband, and she’s sure that it was for the right reasons. Is she shocked that he is hurt and upset by all of this, or is she genuinely not okay with all of that at all? We cannot tell what is going on with her, but we do know that there has to be more to this story, and we think she needs to take a moment to consider her actions and how they have affected her life and her husband and the people she loves the most. She should be focused on her family right now, not what Jax is doing behind everyone’s backs.
