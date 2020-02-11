Home
General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Learns to Appreciate Time

General Hospital fans know that Sonny is ready for a fight. He’s not looking forward to it, nor does he want it to happen, but he’s going to figure out that it’s happening and that he has to be prepared for this. Things will not end until he’s able to handle the situation as it arises, and we get that. We get that he has situations to face and handle, and we get that he is going to need to find himself to get this handled. Curtis is shocked. Finding out about Taggert was not something he was expecting, and it took him completely off guard. It’s not good news for him, either, but it’s something that we know he will find a way to handle when the time is right. It’s a lot going on at once for all of these people, and Port Charles is not safe.

It turns out that Pentonville inmate Cyrus Renault is going to come after Sonny. He’s the cause of so many issues right now, and he is looking to take down the man who was a problem for him when he was in the mob. It’s not a turf war in the traditional sense right now, but this is a mob war that will not make anyone feel good about what is going on. This is a mob war that is a long time coming, and Sonny simply was not ready for it when it happened. He’s a mess, and it’s not going to be an easy feat for him to get through this in the meantime. Jason has some warnings to deliver, and he’s completely on the side of his friends and family in Port Charles, so he’s a force right now. We would not want to be on his bad side.

Despite all that is going on in his life right now, Sonny is spending some time with his father. Mike is ill. Mike does not have all that much time left in his life, and he’s not always going to be here. It’s a harsh realization for everyone, and it’s something that is going to cause some problems in the lives of so many, and we don’t know how else this might work out. However, Sonny is going to remember that here are hard times around for everyone, and that he is someone who has to remember that this time he has with his father is precious. He will not always be here, and it’s up to Sonny to learn to appreciate how good this time is and how much he should appreciate it when he has it and while he still has it.

We are all so heartbroken over all that is Sam and Jason and their current horrible situation, but we are so happy to see that they are meeting up. They are keeping their meeting strictly confidential and no one else needs to know about it, but we love to see them meet up and spend some time together and be there for one another. It brings us great joy and happiness to know that they are still in contact and that there is always so much hope for them when they are able to put all of this behind them and focus on the future. We know this will happen for them at some point in their lives. It will be amazing, too.

Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.


