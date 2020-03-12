General Hospital Spoilers: Spinelli Gets Unwanted Advice

General Hospital fans know that there is nothing that will change Trina’s mind right now. She is not in a good place. So many things have happened to her, to the people she loves, and in her life. So many things that are not healthy or good. So many things that might change the game for her, but so many things that might also make the world seem like a much darker and a much more difficult place. She’s not happy and she has nothing to look forward to, so she’s in a place right now where she is blaming everyone for her problems. It is their fault. They did this. They are to blame. She’s not in a good enough place for this to be all right, and that’s that. She’s not going to change her mind about placing blame, and no one is going to help her with that.
Maxie and Lulu are back at it. We don’t get them. They seemed to have come so far in such a short time this year, but their falling out seems to be in a place where it is back in full swing. It seems to be something that will not work out well for any of them, but they are back to trading insults and hurtful words with one another and we are not here for it. We are not in agreement with this, and we do not see how this will ever work out for them. They are a mess, and we simply don’t care for this at all. They cannot get over this, but we also think that this is either because Maxie refuses to stop supporting Peter or because Lulu and Maxie are playing a game with him to take him down.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
Brad has to consider all his options, West Coast. Is he willing to flip on Julian in exchange for leniency?
Tune into a tense, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @parryshen pic.twitter.com/Rlfjw2DoUS
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 10, 2020
Will he after all he’s been through?
What’s Next on General Hospital
"It was right in front of me and I refused to see it." #GH pic.twitter.com/vJlpiXrwHv
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 9, 2020
Anna is a woman who is not very happy right now. There is a heck of a lot going on in Port Charles right now, and her life is affected by it. There are a lot people hurt, a lot of people in the middle of things that are not good, and she’s got a mind of her own. She’s also sure that so much of this is the fault of Jason, and she’s blaming him. She is not happy that any of this is happening, and she is making it clear to him that she feels like this is his fault. He is to blame, and she will not hear anything of the sort that is not what she feels. She’s not happy with him, and she’s not going to be all right with the way things are going right now if she can help herself. No one is taking her out of this.
Spinelli has been back for a half a second, to be honest, and he is not going to handle things well when someone comes to him right now and offers him some advice he might not want. He’s not a man who is doing things his own way and he is not a man who is going to be happy with this. He might have some ulterior motives for being back right now, but he does not need anyone in his life telling him how to do things or what is going on. He’s here to help, and that’s where he’s focused. But who might it be?
