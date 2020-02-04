General Hospital Spoilers: Tracy and Ned Disagree

General Hospital fans saw Sonny arrive at the ER with some big plans and some horror on his face. What is going on right now is something that he did not see coming, and he’s not sure how to help or what to do. Everyone was wrong not to listen to Jordan when she came out and said that she was certain that something bad was brewing in Port Charles. The Turf War is real, and they should have all taken that time to listen to her, to do this, and to make this happen for her. She has a lot going on in her life right now, and it’s making her miserable in a way that no one should have to be miserable. She’s a woman with a lot on her mind, and she’s struggling significantly with things because of it. He’s a mess, but things are getting worse despite all of that.
Nelle is trying so hard to appeal to Brooke Lynn and her senses, but it’s not working out well for her. She is not getting her way. She is not in a good place, and she’s not getting things to work for her in any capacity. She’s a woman who wants things done her own way on her own time, and she’s living that life like it’s her own. But, there’s more to this than meets the eye. She’s also got so much more going on, and it’s making Nelle worry. Nikolas, on the other hand, is going to see his mother. She’s been shot and we have no idea if she will be all right or if he will not get to reunite with her after all the time he spent playing dead in his own world, and this might be a regretful moment for him.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
What’s Next on General Hospital
Jax is a man who knows that some things never work out, and he needs to know what the last straw will be before everyone around her is forced to put themselves in a situation that might not work for them. They have so much to offer, but he knows that the other side is falling apart and everyone is about to realize that they have to get their lives in order or they will never find a way to get through everything. On the other side of things, we also have to focus on the fact that Michael and Sasha have to relocate. Things are falling totally and completely apart for them, and they aren’t sure how to make it stop and how to fix it, so they are going with the flow and doing what they feel is most important. It’s a lot, but it’s what they can handle right now.
Tracy and Ned, shockingly, disagree about a few things right now. There’s so much going on that is not going to be okay, but they are going to need to put their stuff aside for a moment and get it together. They aren’t in a good place, but we have a feeling that things are going to put their world into perspective now that they know how many things are going on and what is happening around here. It’s a lot, but they have to figure it out in some capacity or it will never work for them.
