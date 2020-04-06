General Hospital Spoilers: What’s Next for Michael?

General Hospital fans saw a million and one things happen last week when we were all sitting home quarantined and teaching our own kids while working from home yet unable to escape in any capacity. We are all overwhelmed, you guys. All of us, and it’s all right. But, for now, we also know that there’s a lot to discuss. Robert and Laura have decided that the way to stop Cyrus is simply to confront him and ask him to stop. We may not be entirely certain that this the way to make this happen, but they are feeling it. So, let’s let them get down to it. Brando showed that he’s not just a tough guy. He has a soft side, and he’s shown that soft side to Carly. It’s cute, and we like it, but what else is happening? Nelle confronted Carly, and that was pretty bold. We saw it happening, but it is what it is.
Jason has done something shocking. He’s decided to social distance himself from Sam. That’s a big thing for him since he cannot keep himself from her most days, but this is the best way he can do what he knows is important in their lives. He’s not going to stop at anything to be there for her, of course, but this is too much for all of us. It is a lot, and it is not going to stop. But, for now, he has to keep his distance from her because loves her and he doesn’t want to see her in any more trouble than she is already in. Spinelli is working so hard to find out if there is any dirt on her parole officer, but they have to be very careful with all of this right now.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
A terrific episode today directed by the talented Allison Reames-Smith! @GeneralHospital #GH
— Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) April 2, 2020
We concur!
What’s Next on General Hospital
"This is hell… I can't do it." #GH pic.twitter.com/ahlAvVIP20
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 30, 2020
We think that this is going to be a very big and interesting week. We are all shocked that Jason is going to distance himself from Sam so that he can keep her safe and do what he needs to do to make sure she gets to have a future, but this is not an easy decision for him. This is not a decision that anyone is happy to see happen, and it’s not one that is going to work for anyone. But, he’s doing it. He’s going to be very firm about it, and he’s not going to let this be something that works in their favor. We cannot tell what might happen right now, but we can tell that some things might be a mess. Speaking of messes. Sonny is going to start to worry about Brando. He feels that there is a valid and good reason for him to do this, and he’s not going to stop.
Michael has to figure out what is next in his life. He is learning to be a father to his new baby, and he’s happy. But, he’s also in a place where he’s got to find out what is gong on with the people in his life. He has to find out what is gong on with Nelle and her desire to become a baby mama to his daughter in a legal capacity. He’s got to keep his mom happy, and he has to be a dad, and he’s not that sure what comes next or how that all works for him in that way. It’s a lot for him to deal with.
