General Hospital Spoilers: Whose Attention Does Julian Unknowingly Have?

General Hospital fans are of the opinion that something needs to be done about Nelle. She’s got to go. She’s got to get out of town or go back to prison or something, because she’s killing Michael. He’s terrified to even let his son out of his sight in his own home with his entire family around. He’s looking over his shoulder like it is the job he was born to do. He’s got a lot going on right now, and he is horrified by what is happening to him. He needs to be able to relax and raise his son in a way that is fun and sweet and relatively normal? He’s making impulsive choices as a result of this woman being free and wanting to make him pay, and they are not good. Asking Willow to get married, for example, was not a good idea.
Sonny is a man who has a lot going on, and his attention is too vague right now. He’s incapable of focusing on any one thing, and it’s causing some serious problems in his life. He cannot make things right in his own world when he is struggling so much, and we all know that this is a serious problem. What can he do, though? How can he make sure he is able to get this situation under control and make things right in his own life? We are not sure, but we can see how this might be a problem for everyone. Robert is always sharing somber news, and we cannot help but wonder what this has to do with Peter and all that is happening in and around his life. It is a lot of information, and we simply don’t know if it’s good information or if it’s bad.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
On April 20th, 2010, Chad Duell (@duelly87) took on the role of Michael Corinthos and the rest is history. Please help us congratulate him on 10 years of excellence. Happy Anniversary! #GH pic.twitter.com/o3mpt3ydZR
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 20, 2020
Happy ten years!
What’s Next on General Hospital
"You little rodent… are you trying to blackmail me?" #GH pic.twitter.com/p2ufcAj8Tw
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 20, 2020
Sonny is going to miss an important meeting today, and that is going to cause something of an outrage for many. We hear that he is supposed to meet with Cyrus, and that this is not going to happen. We don’t know if he is going to miss this on purpose or if this is going to be an accident, but we do know that he is not going to make it at all. This means that Cyrus will lose his mind, and that is not good considering all that he is doing right now. He’s been giving people a serious run for their money, and it’s not a situation that is going to change the game in any sort of manner. But, we hope that he either knows what he is doing or that he can prove that something else went wrong that made this happen. We don’t know, though.
Julian is someone who is always looking out for himself. He is a man who has a lot going on in his life, but he’s also someone who is about to catch some unwanted attention from someone who is a source. What does this mean? Well, we don’t know. We will find out with the rest of you, but we know that it cannot be good if it’s not wanted, right? Valentin is going to find himself thrown for a loop, too, and that won’t end well in any capacity. We know he has some issues of his own, but that things will not always work in his favor, either. What does this mean?
Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.