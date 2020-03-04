General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow Accept Michael’s Offer?

General Hospital fans are not sure how to focus on anything other than Michael right now. He’s looking for support from Ned. He needs help trying to figure out where to go from here, how to focus on his own life, and what to do to get his situation under control. His life has changed so much in the past week that he’s not even sure he can figure things out on his own. He was living his life with a baby that didn’t make it a week ago. Now he is here to find out that he is a father to the little boy he loves so much as a godfather, and now things are completely different – and they are a little terrifying and scary right now. We don’t know how else to put it, either. There is a lot happening, and it’s all overwhelming for everyone.
Alexis is another one with a lot going on right now. She’s also offering some legal advice, and she’s got to do what she can to help anyone who is her client. She’s not in a place right now where she is entirely happy about things, but she’s working on that. She’s going to have to figure out what to do about Julian and his awful deception in knowing that Brad and Lucas had Michael’s baby but allowing this farce to continue as it allowed his own son to have the baby he wanted after his own son died of SIDS and there was a lot of pain. He’s about to learn the true cost of doing dirty business like this, and it’s not going to end well for him being on the bad side of the Corinthos family – not that he’s a stranger to that.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
How is Cyrus organizing his empire from prison, West Coast? That's the question everyone wants answered.
Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @jeffkober pic.twitter.com/DwKk0nnMyt
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 2, 2020
This cannot end well.
What’s Next on General Hospital
"You dropped your bomb. You can go now." #GH pic.twitter.com/3fGxNPogQR
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 2, 2020
Things are taking an ugly turn today as Jason decides that it is time for him to speak with Curtis. He’s not happy about a few of the things that he has learned in his life, and that’s not something we can help. He’s not a man who is overly happy with the way that things are going, and he’s not going to stand around and allow this to take over and make him feel that this is happening. What will he say to him, and how will Curtis respond? We don’t know, but we do know that he has to get his life in order so that he can get his mind right to handle all that is happening right now. It is a lot, and there is not much we can do about that.
Willow is not happy about her new situation. She thought her son was safe and alive and well, and she worked so hard to keep him that way only to find out that he died so long ago when he was only a few days old from SIDS and that the baby she thought was hers this entire time belongs to Michael. She’s crushed, and her own reality is a hard one. She’s not going to handle things well, even though Michael did ask her to remain a part of this baby’s life in the future. she might not be able to handle that, and we feel it. It has to be hard to be there after learning your own baby didn’t make it.
