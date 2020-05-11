General Hospital Spoilers: Willow Contemplates her Future

General Hospital spoilers are always crazy, but let’s look back at last week and what that all means to us. We know, for one, that there is nothing short of a total problem with Brando and Sam. They are at odds, they are having some big issues, and they need to get their lives in order. They have so many things to focus on that they don’t even realize. He has no idea why she’s so mad at him, and she has no idea why he doesn’t seem to get it at all. Willow and Michael are trying so hard to put aside their differences and get their lives in order. They try so hard to figure things out and make them work, and we cannot see why things will change for them. They have some issues, and we get it. But, they have to make this work for everything else.
Nina and Nelle seem to be coming to some sort of agreement. They are both working so hard to make things right in their own lives, and they are doing all that they can to see if they can move forward getting to know one another. Of course, Nelle is using this to her advantage to make sure she gets what she wants in the meantime. She’s asking for favors that are going to make Nina uncomfortable, and that will also make Carly furious. She’s had a rough week with Nina, and they did share some words. We don’t see how they can ever be all right with this, but it is what it is. There is a chance that this will continue to get worse as time goes on, though, and we do see that Carly will find a way to end up on top.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
I became a registered nurse to help those who can’t help themselves. I have always wanted to work in the medical field. Nursing is more than my profession, it’s my calling. I’m proud to be an Operating Room Nurse. #ABCCelebratesNurses #NursesWeek #ORNurse #TravelNurse #Essential pic.twitter.com/tyjlZkz1sm
— SYNEDRA BRUMFIELD⚜️👸🏽 (@CreoleGoddess81) May 5, 2020
We love Nurse’s Week.
What’s Next on General Hospital
"It's your choice… your money or your son." #GH pic.twitter.com/hs9aFJWju6
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 4, 2020
Michael’s worried. His court date is coming up soon, and he has to be prepared. He is doing all he can to make sure that the judge in his case is going to rule in his favor. He wants his son. He doesn’t want Nelle to have his son, and he needs the judge to know that Nelle lied. She didn’t pass out and wake up to find her baby dead. She knew what she was doing, and she gave that baby away as one more final way to make sure that Michael and his family were miserable all the way around. He needs to be prepared to prove this, to make this known, and to show the judge that he is the best option for this child. He is ready, but is the judge ready and who will Nelle handle all of this? It’s a long road.
Willow is not sure what her future has in order, but she’s thinking about it. She’s contemplating a lot right now, but she’s not sure where this is all going in her life. She’s got to focus on things that work for her, but how can she do this? How can she make this right and help herself? Nelle is on a roll asking people for favors. We think she’s of the opinion that everyone just owes her, and we cannot wait to see who she plans on harassing about things this week. It should be more than a little entertaining, if we had to guess. She’s someone with an agenda, and it all means she has to focus on so many other things.
