General Hospital Spoilers: Willow is Suffering

General Hospital fans loved seeing mom Carly last week. From the moment she found out that her grandson was alive and that Nelle traded her baby for the dead baby that Lucas and Brad were raising, and then they lied to everyone about it to the moment she went into the jail and told her that she’s not having a second of her anymore in her life, we loved it. She turned it on, and she did what she had to do. We have no doubt that had she been able to actually get to Nelle through the bars, she would have killed her with her bare hands. The hatred was obvious and palpable, and we could feel it emanating off of her when she made it clear she will never, ever see that baby again for the rest of her useless life. It was pure magic.
Then there is Sonny, who is going through so much. He doesn’t know how to stop what is going on, but he does have Jason on his side. He knows that he can always count on his friend to do the right thing, to make the right choices, and to get things done. Then there is all that is going on with Sam, and then there is Liz who had to sit and listen to Nik tell her all the things he needed to get off of his chest. Of course he chose Liz. They have been friends since they were kids, and this is not something that we are shocked by in the least. They are so close to one another, and it only makes sense that they would do this. But, we also know that hard roads are going to get harder for them as they come.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
What’s Next on General Hospital
This week looks like it might be an emotional one. For one, we know that Cameron and Trina and their first date did not go well. They are in some trouble, and they need help. But will they have anyone who is willing and able to come to their rescue? Or, will they need to focus on this on their own and figure it out as it is happening? We know that there is a lot for everyone to handle in the moment, but we know that this might go a lot further south first. Then we hear even more bad news that there is going to be a situation in which there are multiple casualties, and it might be a few people we know. We know that Cyrus is working hard to maintain his power, and his people are going after Sonny and his people left and right. Could this be something that’s causing this?
Willow is in for a rough week, too. She knows that Wiley is not her baby. This news has hit her hard, and we know that is not something that might surprise anyone, but we also know that she’s not in a good place. She’s got a lot on her mind, and she is upset, she is not happy, and she is not going to get to spend a lot of her time focused on anything that is not going on other than this. She’s got to learn to accept that her reality has changed so much, and that’s just her life. She is not happy, but it is what it is.
