Home
General Hospital
General Hospital Spoilers: Willow’s Devastation Grows

General Hospital Spoilers: Willow’s Devastation Grows

44 seconds ago

General Hospital fans are not sure what to do right now, and that’s a problem for everyone. Sonny missed his meeting with Cyrus, and we all know that is going to cause a much bigger issue than anything else right now. There is nothing we can do to make this situation feel right, but what do we know about it? Right now, he is on rocky ground. Cyrus is making some big changes to the way people are doing things right now, and it is causing people to live in a panicked life. They are afraid. Port Charles is in a place that they’ve never been before, and they aren’t sure how to focus on what else is happening. If Sonny can’t fix this, will he continue to do other horrible acts that might make everyone feel as if the world is falling apart? We think Cyrus won’t take this sitting down.

Julian is now the subject of attention from someone who is not really a great person. He is not someone who wants to know if there is something else happening, but he’s attracted some attention he does not want. He’s not sure how to do this, but he’s also not sure how to handle it now that it’s happening. He has to think fast, and try and get this under control soon. Valentin, on the other hand, was thrown for a loop, and that is never a good situation. He’s not the type who handles this kind of stuff well, and this is a situation we might worry about if we had a choice. He’s going to have some big issues with people like Nelle and with Nina, but he’s not sure who his biggest threat is right now. It’s a long time coming, but he’s got to get this under control.

What’s Happening on General Hospital

Happy birthday to one of our favorites!

What’s Next on General Hospital

Nina is a woman who wants to know more about Nelle. She doesn’t like her, and she wants nothing to do with her, but she needs to know more about her and what she’s up to. She knows that Nelle met with Valentin, and she knows that Valentin is always a problem, but it’s up to her to figure out why and how this is working for everyone in the moment. We aren’t sure that there is much we can do right now, but we do know that there are several people who will happily tell her what she needs to know. She’s not trying to be very obvious about it, either. She wants to learn more, but not in a way that alerts Nelle to the fact that she is trying to learn more about her. We cannot see this ending well.

Meanwhile, Willow is devastated. She’s having hard times every time she turns around, and we don’t expect her to just get over all that is happening. But, this is all a bit much for her, and she is making some emotional decisions that might not be the decisions she wants to make if she were thinking clearly and well about her life. Sam is going to apologize to her mother for many of the things she’s been up to recently, and we do believe that Alexis is going to be overjoyed to hear her daughter issue these apologies. They need this, and we hope it works for them as they go forward into a new beginning.

Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Is The Show Bar Rescue Completely Scripted?
Why The Clone Wars Series Made Me Appreciate The Prequels More
Lego Masters
Why There Needs To Be A Lego Masters Jr On Television
What We Need to See in the Upcoming Justice League Dark Series on HBO Max
This Is Why Horror Movies Aren’t Scary Today
This Alien Species From Star Wars Needs to be in Future Movies
Check Out This Wacky Beauty and the Beast and Star Wars Mashup Trailer
This Trailer is Why We’re Going to Be Seeing the Movie Proximity
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ryan Stiles
Whatever Happened to Estee Chandler?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Deyjah Imani Harris
Hip Hop Stars Become Disney Characters in Cool Fan Art
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever