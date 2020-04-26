General Hospital Stories That Were Missing Pieces

General Hospital fans know a thing or two about crazy. We’ve been watching this show long enough to know that some people are totally crazy, some people are just going to do some crazy things, and there is nothing else that is going on that makes much sense as a whole. But, we know that there is a lot going on that might never make sense if we missed something, if we didn’t watch for all time, or if we just have a hard time following a story. But, sometimes, the show just misses things. Things don’t make sense, and it’s not because we missed something. It’s beause they did. We call these holes. They are plot holes that make things not make as much sense as they could, but we thought we might point those out and try to find out what they are and how they are working for everyone who notices them. Maybe you never noticed them before, but now you will.
Lulu’s Kids
She and Dante did want kids, but things never really did work out for them. They had some bigger issues to deal with at the time that they were trying to have babies. They had embryos, of course, and she had eggs on ice in the hospital. But, while she is the mother of two kids, she never knew she was having them, she’s not sure where they came from, and she is not sure how they got here. It’s insane to us that a nurse stole her eggs and had a little boy for her, and then she found out later about it. What’s even more insane is how little we know about what happened to Charlotte. We know that she is the mother of this little girl who was raised by another woman with Valentin, but that he had a baby with her so many years ago that she did not know she was having, since she didn’t even know him. This is a strange situation, and we have so many questions about it.
Ryan in the Basement
We get that Kevin is a doctor. We get that he is someone who has access to the hospital in which many of our favorite patients and characters have spent ample time, but we have a question about how he kept his allegedly dead twin brother – the very evil one – in the basement of the hospital for so long. It’s not like he tried to hide him here and keep people out for a week or two. Or that he tried to keep this secret from his wife and from his family and everyone else who knows him for a few weeks or even a few months. His brother was allegedly killed in 1995. This means that he kept his brother hidden in the basement for 23 years. That’s a long, long time to keep someone hidden. It’s a long time to take care of someone who is not able to care for himself, and it’s a long time to keep people from finding him – and it was a few wives he had to lie to, too. It was a lot.
The Kidney Transplant
What about all of this? When little Jake was killed by his grandfather, Luke, who was driving under the influence, his body was brain dead right away. He was gone and dead and his kidneys went to Josslyn, who was dying from cancer and needed a new kidney at the time. She was not in a good place, but the death of this little boy allowed her to live. But, yet, then it came out that he was never in the accident and that he was with Helena the entire time when she kidnapped him? And that it was Nelle whose kidneys went to Joss? How does any of this make any sense? We don’t know, but we do know that there is so much we can find out about this if they would let us ask some questions. We don’t know, but we hope that things will one day make more sense than this entire thing. How did they make this mistake.