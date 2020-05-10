General Hospital Story Lines We Hope We See

General Hospital fans love when things go their way, but this is a year in which this is not happening. We know that our days of new shows are numbered. They only had so many to go before they ran out of new episodes, and we don’t know what they will do after this happens. We have a few more weeks, but the global pandemic is a problem for so many right now. When they run out of new episodes, we assume that they will begin showing old ones or showing something different as a whole, like the other soaps are doing. But, we thought we might take things up a notch and ask the writers to consider a few things for us while they are working from home or at least gathering ideas for the rest of the year. Since we all have to suffer this year, it would be so cool if they listened to a few of the things that we want to see and bring those things to us when everyone finally returns to work.
Nelle is Out
We are so done with her. We love her, but we’d like to see her out of the picture as someone who is trying to take Michael’s baby. We like her as a person in terms of the sheer talent and skill she brings, but we are done watching her take down this family and try to ruin them and all that they stand for. We’d like to see them move on, get over this, and we’d like to see her definitely not be the baby that Nina lost so many years ago. It’s just too ugly for us. Unless she can become a nicer human who doesn’t do such tragic things to people, we don’t know what else to do. She’s just not our type, to be completely honest with you. She’s a mess.
Maxie and Peter are Done
Okay, so this is not something that we like at all about the show. She’s too good for him, he’s too bad for her, and she most certainly does deserve better. We don’t care that he ended up being her dead husband’s brother and that she has some sort of strange moral obligation to him in her mind. We are over it, and we don’t like it. But, she knows she’s being lied to and played with and messed around, and she cannot seem to get over it. She’s stronger than this, and we need strong Maxie back. This weak, indecisive Maxie is unattractive. Let’s do away with all that nonsense and bring back the woman we love.
Carly and Sonny Catch a Break
Carly and Sonny are struggling hard. They have been through so much with one another, and it’s so hard for us to watch this all unfold. They have had nothing but horrible lives since Morgan died, and there has been not even a small break at all. They’ve endured so much, and it’s not fair how horrible things have been for them. Heartbreak after heartbreak, and we would like to see a few months of happiness for them. It’s a nice change, and it’s something that we think they’ve earned after all this time. Let’s make it happen, and let’s bring this change to the forefront of all that is going on right now, please and thank you. They need this.
Sam and Jason can Relax
We don’t ask for much, do we? We really just want to see these two get to settle down and finally find some happiness in their lives. They’ve been through so much in the past few years, and they have had no time to sit back and relax and enjoy themselves in any way. They have gone from one major shock to another to another to all that stuff with Sam going undercover to her arrest to her parole officer to everything in between. We just want them to find some happiness and time to be in love and to be a family, and that is all. We do not think any of that is out of the question or too much to ask for, do you?