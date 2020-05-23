General Hospital: Things We Did Not See Coming

General Hospital fans are very familiar with the unexpected. We see it all the time. We see people who are doing things that we think are one thing, but they are another thing. There is nothing that works out for people most of the time, and that’s not entirely unexpected. However, we also know that there is a lot that might happen in some form of surprise on almost every episode almost every week. But, sometimes, and we mean this lightly, things are a little too unexpected for us, and we don’t like it. We don’t like where things are going, how they are working out, and what they mean. We are all about surprises and we are all about things being shocking – since it’s hard to shock people on soaps anymore – but we are sometimes just not a fan of what they want us to see happening.
Lucas’ Coma
Honestly, we don’t know why we did not see this coming. We waited months and months to see the truth of what Brad and Nelle did come to light so that Michael could have his baby back. The baby that they told him died in her arms when she gave birth following the accident. The baby that he felt guilty for killing because the entire situation leading up to the accident was his idea. But, instead, the truth would not come out. When Lucas finally learned of it, though, we thought things might take a big turn and a change, and we thought we might see things happen. Of course, then he was put into a coma of his own, and he could not share what he learned. He was crushed and hurt and upset by all of this, and he needed to make sure that Michael knew the truth. This was horrible, and it only prolonged all of this. We were not fans.
Luke and Laura Didn’t Work
After so many years of them working out so well and finding their love through so many obstacles, we were horrified when they ultimately did not work out. When they did not find their lives working as they should have, when they did not find that they could be who they wanted to be, when they did not have a way to make things work in their own lives, we were horrified. They were the best couple in all of daytime despite all that they went through and all that they did to one another and for one another and around one another. We were horrified when things did not work out. When he left and he didn’t want to be with her any longer. When he came back that one time and we just knew that this would be their big reunion and they would live happily ever after. We knew, but we were all wrong. It was so unexpected, and it was so heartbreaking.
Hayden’s Issues
We have to say that nothing about this was what we thought might happen. When she and Finn were expecting their baby and she took off the first time, we almost understood that one. We almost thought that we might have some thoughts on that, but she had to get out of town to protect herself and her baby, and she took off. We didn’t love that she didn’t tell him anything and left him crushed and without his baby. He never knew if she was a boy or a girl or if she was alive or dead or anything, and that was hard. But, what we really didn’t know was what happened when she came back to town with his daughter in one hand and a sad apology in the other. She was here, and we thought that they might have a chance to be a family and work this out, but that is not what happened. She did the same thing all over again, and it’s not a problem for everyone. It was, however, is something we didn’t love to see happen to him again. This was a situation we did not see happening, but we didn’t like it when we did see it happen. It was a disappointment.