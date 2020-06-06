Home
General Hospital: Where We Left Off

General Hospital fans are just crushed that the new episodes ended right as things were getting a bit juicy on the show, and we are just as horrified that there is no news to report right now on comings, goings, or anything in between. So, we want to take a look back at what we were left with before things turned into a mess around here. Before the show ended and there were no new episodes to film, we got to see a few things unfold for so many around here. For one, we were all left in shock and in total confusion when we saw that Nelle was married. We were SURE she managed to get Valentin to marry her to keep her looking good for everyone, but it turns out this is nothing short of the complete opposite of what we thought might happen. She married Julian Jerome, and we have some thoughts.

He Doesn’t Love Her

There is nothing about Julian who will love a woman like Nelle. He has all the feelings for Alexis, and he always has. She is his number one girl, and there is nothing that we can think of that will change that. He’s got so much to live for, and this is one of those things that we see as a problem. However, we don’t think that he will ever stop her from showing up in his bed if he is given a choice. This is one of those things that he would allow because he is a man with needs, and he’s not afraid to live his life while he waits on other people to live theirs.

She Knows His Secrets

Right now, Julian has some big secrets. In fact, he has some of the biggest secrets around, and Nelle knows all about them. This is how she was able to trick him into marrying her, if we had to guess. She knows that Brad did not take her baby without a little help. In fact, he took her baby, lied about it, and enlisted the help of his father-in-law to make this work for him. Julian has known all along that this is not the baby that his son adopted. He knew this baby was a Corinthos. His sister is responsible for the death of Morgan, so we can assume that the Jerome family is not specifically popular with the Corinthos family right now. If they find out he took yet another child from their family, they might just have him killed – if Carly doesn’t hunt him down and do it herself with her bare hands.

Nelle also knows that Julian is the reason that Lucas was in a car accident. She knows he caused that accident, and she knows that he knows she knows. Does that make sense? This is a thing. It’s a big thing, and it is one of those things that is not going to change as long as she can keep getting her way.

He Does Want the Boy

The other benefit of being with Nelle is that he might just get to be with the little boy he loves so much. Wiley is his “grandson” as far as everyone is concerned since his son raised him for a long time. But, he loves this little boy so much it actually hurts him. Since Nelle knows his secret, but she needs a husband to make her look like a more fit mother, she is going to use this to her advantage. She might just make it clear to him that as long as he keeps his mouth shut, stays put, and makes it all right, they might have a chance of getting custody. This might just be why Julian is going to work so hard on this marriage. He might not love her, but he might not be that upset that he gets to be with Wiley all the time if they manage to get custody. Of course, it could always be a shared custody agreement of some sort, but this could be a problem for everyone. Right now, he’s got no not choices, and this is all he has in terms of options. So, here he is.


