General Hospital’s Most Memorable Moments of 2019

General Hospital fans are left thinking about a few things that are so big and so bold and so powerful that we cannot even handle it. We are nearly at the end of the year. We have but a week or so to go until a new year is upon us. Until a decade is over and a new decade is here – and we have so many things to be thankful for, yet we are also left thinking about a few things that happened in Port Charles that just leave us feeling as if nothing is right in the world. We are here wondering what might happen in the rest of the year, but also left thinking about some of the year’s biggest ‘OMG’ moments. They might not be major moments, but they are moments. What do you feel about them?
Carly’s Baby’s Diagnosis
When sweet baby Donna was first diagnosed in utero, we all cried. This is such a horrible situation for anyone to be in. Everyone wants to have a healthy baby and a beautiful life with their new baby, but this was not something that they were given while pregnant. When the doctor told her and Sonny that their baby has Spina Bifida and would never lead a healthy or normal life, we were crushed. But, it seems that some things might be better off than others, and some things worked out more than others. She’s got this sweet baby girl she loves so much, and we are so happy for her. This moment, though, is stuck in our minds forever.
Nelle’s Last Game
Taking her newborn baby and pretending it died, giving it to Brad and Lucas and taking Willow’s dead son as her own to make sure Michael and his family never lived happily ever after was dark and disgusting moment – even for Nelle. But, she did it, and she’s been able to keep that to herself since. Her lie fell apart this week, but we all know that she has no remorse or fear or upset or unhappiness in her life. She is a woman who is not happy with her life in the least, and she’s not someone who will ever do the right thing, but even this was beneath her. The soul crushing grief this moment caused everyone will never be forgotten.
Oscar’s Death
This moment goes down as the most difficult to deal with all year. It wasn’t difficult in that we didn’t see it coming. We all saw it coming. He was diagnosed, and he was sick, and we knew he would not live. But seeing this life of his drag out in a dark way, watching him suffer, watching his loved ones suffer, and watching him get weaker along the way at such a young age was so hard on everyone. He was so sick, and he was so unhappy, and he had so much left to do with his life. Watching his mother, however, was perhaps the most difficult thing we’ve ever done. Watching her and knowing how we would feel as moms was too much for us, and this moment is forever etched into our memories with sadness and with grief.
Ava’s Grief
She’s a woman who has lost so much over the course of the last year, including the daughter she didn’t get along with all the time. She was a woman who had a relationship with Kiki that was anything but traditional when you consider how many of the same men they both slept with and took from one another. They were not the best mother and daughter duo, but she did love her daughter. When her daughter was killed, she was heartbroken. She had no idea it was the evil twin brother of the man she thought she loved impersonating him in her life and her daughter’s life who did it. When she found out, she all but lost it and she has not been the same ever since. She’s been a mess, and we can see why. She’s not the same person anymore, but we kind of like her with nothing to lose. She almost works for us like this one.