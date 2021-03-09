Genshin Impact “All That Glitters” Event Downtime Compensation

The “All That Glitters” Genshin Impact event ended recently, but brought forth some very cool updates that remain in the game. With rewards for servers being down, Genshin Impact does something that I’ve rarely ever seen before in a video game. So what all do you need to know about Genshin Impact updates and how they affect you and your game? Well, if that’s a question that you’ve asked yourself at anytime within the last 8 months of the game being available on most platforms, I’ve certainly got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about how you can update Genshin Impact for the All That Glitters event and the compensation you’ll receive for the servers of the action RPG being unavailable.
How to Update Game Client
While the update for the All That Glitters became available on February 3, 2021, you may not have played the game in quite some time, so here’s a little bit of a refresher on what to do if you need to update your game:
- PC: Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update
- iOS: Open the App Store and tap Update
- Android: Open the game and follow the directions on-screen (Alternatively, you may open Google Play and tap Update)
- PS4: Highlight Genshin Impact from the PS4 Home Screen and press the OPTIONS button > Check for Update. (Please do not hesitate to contact Customer Service if you encounter any issues installing the new version. We will do our very best to resolve the issue shortly.)
Compensation
Something that I’ve yet to see in a video game is compensation for server downtime. This is one thing that miHoYo implemented for Genshin Impact and its All That Glitters event. Here’s exactly what the miHoYo website reads when it comes to the terms of this compensation:
- Maintenance Compensation: Primogems x300 (60 Primogems for every hour the servers are down. No change to compensation amount if the update is completed early)
I think this is a fantastic feature that more games should implement, especially if the server downtime typically takes longer than expected. I have not yet seen anything like this when it comes to server downtime compensation and I really hope that more live games such as Destiny 2 see this and start taking some notes to see what they can do to compensate players for not being able to access the game when server maintenance is extended by several hours. However, there are some eligibility requirements players must meet in order to obtain this server downtime compensation.
- Eligibility: All Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2/3/21 06:00:00 (UTC+8)
- Our developers will distribute compensation to Travelers via in-game mail within 5 hours after the update maintenance is finished. Please log in and claim it before Version 1.3 ends. The mail will expire after 30 days, so don’t forget to claim the attached compensation in time.
Update Details
- New Character
- 5-Star character “Vigilant Yaksha” Xiao (Anemo)
- Vision: Anemo
- Weapon: Polearm
- “A yaksha adeptus who defends Liyue. Also heralded as the “Conqueror of Demons” and “Vigilant Yaksha.” Elemental Skill “Lemniscatic Wing Cycling”: Xiao instantly lunges forward, dealing DMG to enemies in his path. This maneuver can also be executed in mid-air. Elemental Burst “Bane of All Evil”: Xiao dons the Yaksha’s Mask, giving him enhanced abilities at the cost of draining his health: He deals increased DMG, attacks are converted to Anemo DMG, and his jumping ability is greatly increased.”
- Drop Rates
- “During the event wish “Invitation to Mundane Life,” from after the Version 1.3 update to 2021/02/17 15:59:59, the event-exclusive 5-star character “Vigilant Yaksha” Xiao (Anemo) and the 4-star characters “Kätzlein Cocktail” Diona (Cryo), “Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean” Beidou (Electro), and “Blazing Riff” Xinyan (Pyro) will have their Wish drop rates greatly increased!”
- During the event wish “Dance of Lanterns,” from 2021/02/17 18:00:00 – 2021/03/02 15:59:59, the 5-star character “Driving Thunder” Keqing (Electro) and the 4-star characters “Eclipsing Star” Ningguang (Geo), “Trial by Fire” Bennett (Pyro), and “Shining Idol” Barbara (Hydro) will have their Wish drop rates greatly increased!
- During the event wish “Epitome Invocation,” from after the Version 1.3 update to 2021/02/23 15:59:59, the event-exclusive 5-star sword Primordial Jade Cutter and the 5-star polearm Primordial Jade Winged-Spear will have their Wish drop rates greatly increased!
- Rate-Boosted Characters
- 5-Star Character “Driving Thunder” Keqing (Electro)
- Vision: Electro
- Weapon: Sword
- “The Yuheng of the Liyue Qixing. Keqing has much to say about Rex Lapis’ unilateral approach to policymaking in Liyue — but in truth, gods admire skeptics such as her quite a lot.”
- New Weapons
- Primordial Jade Cutter (5-Star Sword), Staff of Homa (5-Star Polearm), Lithic Spear (4-Star Polearm), and Lithic Blade (4-Star Claymore)
- New Events
- “Take part in Version 1.3’s flagship event, Lantern Rite, for the chance to obtain a free 4-star Liyue character of your choice!”
- Event Rules: No Original Resin needed to take part. During the event period, Travelers can claim a 4-star Liyue character of their choice in “Stand by Me.” Complete challenges in “Theater Mechanicus” to obtain Peace Talismans, which can be spent in the Xiao Market on rewards including Crown of Insight and a new namecard style “Celebration: Lantern-Light.”
Unfortunately, the All That Glitters event in Genshin Impact ended on February 28, but the new character and weapons that were added should still be available to obtain in-game!