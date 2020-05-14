Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Geoffrey Paschal

If you’re a big 90 Day Fiance fan, you’ve probably been very entertained with all of the twists and turns that have happened on this season of Before the 90 Days. While there have been several couples that were doomed from the start, there have been a couple that have showed lots of promise. Geoffrey Paschal and Varya Malina were among the couples who viewers thought really had a chance of making it. However, when Geoffrey revealed some disturbing information about his past, Varya couldn’t help but be taken a back. Now it looks like a drug related prison stint isn’t the only thing that Geoffrey has been hiding. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Geoffrey Paschal.

1. His Exes Accused Him Of Domestic Violence

When Geoffrey opened up to Vayra about his jail time, it’s clear that it took a lot for him to share his story. However, several sources have reported that Geoffrey’s criminal past is much darker than he initially let on. Paschal has supposedly been married four times, and three of his ex-wifes have alleged that he was physically abusive. One of his ex-wives also accused him of using his children as drug mules.

2. He Really Loves His Dogs

Geoffrey is an animal lover who has an extra special place in his heart for dogs. In a recent Instagram post, Geoffrey said, “My dogs are my heart & soul (next to my kids of course). Two massive rocks that always seem to ground me. No matter if I’m sad, upset, happy, excited, anxious, or just bored, their responses are always genuine.”

3. His Young Son Passed Away

Geoffrey had dealt with a lot of sadness in his life, but nothing compares to the loss of his one year old son in 20218. Geoffrey’s son, Kazhem, passed away after having an unexpected seizure. Geoffrey was by his son’s side in the final moments of his life. He held Kazhem as doctors pulled the plug.

4. He’s A Fitness Enthusiast

Staying in good shape is one of the things at the top of Geoffrey’s priority list. He is really into working out living a healthy lifestyle. Although he spends a lot of time in the gym, Geoffrey also likes to exercise outdoors by doing things like hiking and swimming.

5. He Has A Cameo Account

Have you ever wished that Geoffrey Paschal could send you or a loved one a personalized video message? Luckily for you, that’s a legimate possibility thanks to Cameo. The platform allows people to hire celebrities to create customized messages. Geoffrey is currently charging $35 for videos.

6. He’s An Actor

Before his days as a reality TV star, Geoffrey had a few acting jobs. He’s appeared in quite a few true crime shows including Fatal Attraction, Snapped, and Murder Calls. Finding out a reality star has a past as an actor is always a little disappointed because it makes it a little hard to believe that they’re being their genuine selves on reality TV.

7. He’s An Aspiring YouTuber

Geoffrey loves creating content and he is in the process of building a following on YouTube. He created his YouTube channel back in 2013, but it looks like his most recent video was uploaded just three months ago. Geoffrey only has 861 subscribers at the moment, but his channel has already earned nearly 15,000 views.

8. People Have Boycotted Him Being On 90 Day

Once news began to circulate that Geoffrey may have had a past as an abuser, many felt that it was not appropriate for him to be featured on Before the 90 Days. Someone even created a petition on Change.org to have Geoffrey removed from the show. The petition has a goal of 5,000 signatures and has already gotten 4,974.

9. He Likes To Cook

As someone who loves to eat healthy food, Geoffrey also loves to prepare his own meals. Cooking is one of his favorite things to do and he plans to use his YouTube channel to share recipes and showcase some of his dishes.

10. He Loves To Connect With His Fans

Geoffrey’s time in the spotlight hasn’t been easy, and people haven’t always had nice things to say. On the other hand though, Geoffrey has also built up a pretty strong fan base which can be seen in his 47,000 followers on Instagram. Geoffrey loves to get on social media and spread positive vibes by interacting with his fans.


