George Clooney Hilariously Crashes Normal Guy During Quarantine

It is kind of interesting to wonder what might happen if an average person had the chance to hang out with a big-name celebrity for a while, but being stuck while in quarantine with them would be kind of hard to imagine simply because it might quickly become something that a person might regret. One individual found out what it would be like to be stuck with George Clooney in this amusing spoof that shows the two becoming roommates by chance. It’s easy to laugh at the idea of being a roommate with Clooney if he was actually like this since his worship of Brad Pitt, in this manner, definitely goes above and beyond the type of fandom that one might expect. The effect is even better when Clooney puts up multiple Brad Pitt cutouts in and around the bathroom, which would be extremely creepy, to say the least in such a situation. A lot of us have probably had one or two roommates in our lives, but hopefully a lot of people have missed out on anyone being this nuts since to be certain, it’s something that can wear through pretty quickly. Looking at this clip from a practical standpoint would take a lot of the fun out of it since the whole idea is to laugh and have a good time with it, especially since the events of 2020 had a lot of people falling into a depression of the type that was bound to do more damage than the coronavirus could since as a lot of people might tell it, depression is one of those things that doesn’t really give any warning when it’s coming on and can be far more devastating than a disease since while there are ways to deal with it, some people slip into it too quickly to do much that might help.
This video is kind of one of the amusing worst-case scenarios that won’t ever happen but would be a bit of hell to some folks. A lot of people enjoy George Clooney and his work, but if a fanboy attitude towards Brad Pitt and a need to watch Ocean’s 11 and Batman and Robin was a part of what he’s into it feels as though the roommate pool would empty rather quickly and people might start thinking that he’s better admiring from afar. It would be kind of interesting to learn whether or not there are any celebrities out there that are this obsessive with the things they like, but it’s fair to say that most people wouldn’t take their obsessions this far. There’s no doubt that Clooney and Pitt have had great chemistry together over the years, and they’ve pulled a couple of gags as well that have made people laugh. Their time on the Oceans 11 remake and the sequels that followed were undoubtedly some of the best bits in the movies and earned them both a lot of love from the fans that love the back and forth they exhibit, sometimes with saying as little as possible. But yes, if Clooney was anything like this it might be best to just buck quarantine and get an Uber to send him home.
Over the years it’s been easy for fans to either love or dislike Clooney in a lot of ways since from his portrayal of Bruce Wayne/Batman to Danny Ocean to numerous other characters he’s been a very likable human being, but there are always people who are bound to have issues with various celebrities. It could be their personal politics, the things they say, the things they do, or the fact that some fans don’t believe that certain celebrities should be cast in certain movies. It doesn’t take a lot for a person to decide to hate a celebrity since as public figures they’re easy targets and more than that, most people know that celebrities won’t strike back unless the situation becomes serious. The funny thing about this is that celebrities are public figures by choice, meaning that they signed on, hopefully, with the knowledge that their lives would no longer be private and that nearly everything they did would be put under a microscope. Some celebrities take it in stride, while others tend to get a bit irritated about the fact that their lives are on public display. For his own part, Clooney appears to roll with it more often than not and even pokes a bit of fun at the business every now and then. It takes a little more understanding than many want to display, but the fact is that celebrities are bound to scrutinized more than the average person simply because they chose to put their lives in front of the camera, and while there’s no need for their private lives to be on display unless they make that choice, the fans are going to want that regardless. This clip kind of gives the impression that Clooney might have been flipping that idea just a bit.