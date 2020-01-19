Home
Days of Our Lives
Five Things You Don’t Know About Days Of Our Lives George DelHoyo

It was recently announced that the very dangerous Orpheus is coming back to Days of Our Lives sometime in the near future, which means things will very likely take a huge turn before much longer. If you don’t know who we are talking about, you may not have been a fan – or even born – in the mid to late 80s when he was a major character for the better part of 1986 and 1987 in Salem. But, maybe you remember him showing up very unexpectedly back in 2016 playing the role of Milo/Orpheus? We don’t know what you remember, but we know that the talented Mr. George DelHoyo is making his way back to Salem, and we thought that might the perfect opportunity to get to know him a bit better.

He’s Not from the USA

You might not realize this about him, but he’s not a United States born actor. He was actually born in Canelones, Uruguay back in November 1953. His family lived there, he lived there, but he did migrate to the United States as a child. His family brought him here, and they raised him in Salt Lake City, which is a big community for Mormonism. Though we have no idea if he is Mormon or not, we know that he grew up there with the idea that he might eventually make it to New York City to perform. He did just that, too, when the 1970s rolled around. He took party in plays and musicals across the country, including famous theaters in San Francisco, San Diego, LA, Boston, and Seattle. He’s been around, and it shows.

He’s Gone By Another Name

If his name is throwing you off, it could be because he did go by a slightly different name for a large portion of his career. For many years, he was known as George Deloy rather than DelHoyo. We aren’t entirely positive what caused him to change his name or make the decision to go by a different one, but you can look up his work using that name if you recognize him but cannot place him by name.

He’s Big in the Voiceover Industry

While his face might not be as recognizable as someone like George Clooney’s, we bet you can recognize his voice almost anywhere you go. He’s one of the most famous voiceover actors in the country, and he’s done more than you could imagine in that line of work. Most of his work includes trailers that are released when a movie comes out, and you know him from hearing him lend his voice to trailers such the following.
– Batman
– Princes Diaries
– The Rugrats Movie
– Happy Feet
– Ice Age
– Nim’s Island
– Shrek the Third
And so many more. But, this is why his voice is so familiar to you. He’s good at this, and he’s garnered a lot of attention for his vocal range.

He’s a Talented Recurring Role Actor

Not only does this man have a long list of things he’s used his voice to work with, he’s also a man who has a long list of impressive recurring roles. He’s been on “Home Improvement,” and “90210” and “Cheers,” and “JAG,” and so many more. He’s got a long list of people he’s worked with, and it seems that just about everyone who is anyone in Hollywood has worked with him at some point or another.

His Wife is a Famous Beauty Queen

Back in 1983, he wed the woman of his dreams. Her name is Deborah May, famed actress and beauty queen. There’s a chance they met on the set of “St. Elsewhere,” as she was one of the actresses on the show and he did have a recurring role, but we cannot say that for certain. They wed, they were happy, and they are still together. She’s a beauty queen who was once crowned Miss Indiana back in 1970. She was also part of the Miss America pageant in 1971. She did not win, and she did not take home a place in the top 10 that year, but she was part of the non-finalist talent team and she did win “Miss Congeniality” during the pageant.


