10 Things You Didn’t Know about Georgi Rusev

Georgi Rusev is not a household name, but he did have a part in a reality television series. He is known for dating a woman whose name is Darcey. Darcey is a twin to Stacey. They have their own reality show called “Darcey & Stacey,” that, long story short, stems from Stacey’s time on “90 Day Fiance,” among other things. Georgi Rusev is not the most well-liked man on reality television. He began dating her twin, got engaged to her, but could never marry her considering he’s still actually married to his first wife. It’s been a large point of contention with his fiancé – obviously – and fans are looking to learn more about him.
1. He Met His Wife at a Modeling Event
They were married for three years but separated for only one when he met his current fiancé, according to the man who is married but engaged. He claims his wife has a child who is not his own, and that they were not on good terms, but his fiancé is not entirely certain this is true based on some things she does not feel add up.
2. He Made the First Move
When Darcey, he’s the one who made the first move. He made contact with her via Instagram, and that was that. The couple chatted for a while, and then they made a plan to meet. That plan took them to Miami where they had their first in-person meeting. You know what happened next.
3. His Fiance Reached Out to His Wife
She’s been burned before – more than once – and she’s hesitant. When she found out her boyfriend was still married before they got engaged, she was not happy. She felt that there were some transparency issues, and she felt worried. She didn’t know what to do with that, so she reached out to his ex-wife.
4. He Reached Out to Her Ex
In a move that was more than a little vindictive, he reached out to Darcey’s ex. The one with whom she ended her relationship on national television and many fans believe it is the most devastating and most difficult breakup to see on television – ever? Yeah, he reached out to that guy even though his fiancé was open and honest about every single thing with him. It was nothing short of spiteful, and some feel that it shows his true character, and they don’t like it.
5. He’s Got an Unflattering Nickname
According to Georgi Rusev’s ex-wife, Octavia, his friends call him Princess. He always has to have his way, and he likes things to go only his way. This is after his current fiancé says that he sometimes refuses to speak to her for days at a time when he doesn’t get his way – and that he is often entitled and feel he is owed and deserves things that she disagrees with.
6. Darcey Calls Him a Taker
When she is forced to describe what her relationship with Georgi is like right now, she calls him a taker. She says that he takes and takes and takes and continues to take, but that he never really gives her anything in return. It’s an ugly cycle for them, and she’s not happy with the way that things are turning out for her.
7. His Ex is Happy About Their Divorce
When Darcey told Octavia during their meet and greet that she is sorry that Octavia’s marriage did not work out, his ex-wife said she is absolutely not sorry that it did not work out. She seems to be in a good place now that her divorce from Rusev is finalized and they have moved on with their lives.
8. He Was Hiding Money
While doing laundry while he was living in her house, Darcey found a sock with $1,400 in it in his drawer. Considering her boyfriend was living off of her, not working, and not looking for a job, her family considered this a very big red flag. They do not seem to be big fans of Georgi.
9. He Seems Closed Off
One thing that everyone can tell from watching him on television is that he is very closed off and guarded. He shuts down often when his fiancé tries to talk about him. He doesn’t openly share too much about his life, and he tends to get frustrated when she has questions for him. It’s not a good look.
10. Are Georgi and Darcey Still Together?
Right now, no one knows for certain. As the show continues in the new season, we suppose we will all find out. For now, though, it doesn’t seem like there is any way these two can possibly find success together with so much working against them.