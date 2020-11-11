Gerard Butler Coming Back for a Fourth “Has Fallen” Movie

There might be some folks wondering when the ‘Has Fallen’ franchise might not be able to get back up, but as of now it does sound as though Gerard Butler and his costars will be back for another movie in Night Has Fallen, but there aren’t a whole lot of details just yet, and certainly not enough to really get excited about. Instead, it’s enough to wonder if Mike Banning, aka Butler, will have enough left in the tank to make this movie into something even close to the other three. Plenty of fans might say that yes, of course he does and that this franchise won’t be going the same way as Taken movies with Liam Neeson, but it’s still wise to watch and take note of since there have been plenty of times when a movie should have ended at the first or second installment and called it good. If the Has Fallen movies fall under this category at some point it won’t be too surprising, but it would be a bit of a disappointment. It does appear that the no-nonsense approach of Butler’s character has managed to capture the attention of a lot of movie fans since he’s not always that subtle and the physicality of these movies tends to be the type of rough and tumble action that a lot of people like. But if anyone’s keeping track, the Die Hard franchise was rough and tumble as well, and it started to play out pretty quickly.
Contrary to the belief of some folks there is such a thing as overkill when it comes to action since after a while it can all start to blur and appear to be the same thing in a different package. The honest truth is that each story is different in its own way, but at the same time the motives being used by the antagonists, the danger that’s represented, and the actions and decisions of the protagonist start to look the same no matter which movie a person is watching. It does take quite a bit of convincing by any movie to really capture the attention of the audience these days, and most times it’s likely that the style of the director or the actors that are being used for the picture that will draw people in. Even then it’s not a guarantee that fans are going to want to sit down and watch each new action movie that comes out since the feeling that we’ve seen it all before starts to settle in with some folks and they begin to look elsewhere for a different type of movie. The Has Fallen movies have been fairly impressive without a doubt, but the most recent entry, Angel Has Fallen, didn’t exactly wow the critics or the fans, even though it was a financial success. Plus, while it did show that Banning is now the Director of the Secret Service, it also made it clear that Banning is suffering from a few ailments and that his fighting days could be coming to an end since such impediments as insomnia, back problems, and anything else that could come along might very well knock him out of active combat at some point.
Some would probably want to claim that Banning would continue fighting the good fight for as long as he’s able, and while that’s all well and good, the fact is that it might be time to put this series to bed after the fourth installment since the lackluster feel of the last movie made it a bit clear that this idea should have stopped at two movies instead of continuing forward. It could be that Banning’s arc will finally see an end after this movie, which would be kind of expected, but at the same time, it does feel that people might be hoping that he’ll go out with a bang instead of a whimper since it is very likely that this next movie will be the last. That could mean that it might actually go back to the same formula, but in a way that will give the character a rousing sendoff that will be worth watching since it’s bound to be a violent farewell that will make it clear that it’s over and done with. That would no doubt before the best since to follow a movie like Die Hard and continue onward while involving Banning’s kid could be something that some folks might want, but at some point, fans might just say ‘enough’. That’s the hope anyway since obviously, fans are going to want to see more and more and more until the actors simply can’t give anything else to the idea and need to step away. One might think that people want something different, but once a franchise becomes comfortable people tend to pay for whatever gets churned out.