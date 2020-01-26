Getting To Know Bold and the Beautiful’s Kiara Barnes

Bold and the Beautiful fans love getting to know people like Kiara Barnes. She’s the lovely Zoe, but she’s not been around for a very long time. It’s so easy to get to know those who are on the show for years at a time, but it’s harder to get to know those who are new on the show. We want to know more about Zoe as a person rather than as a character, so we thought it would be fun to play a little get to know Kiara Barnes game with you. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the actress, her life, and what makes her who she is.
She’s Not A Newbie
She might not be a household name or a very familiar face just yet, but she’s not new to the game of being in the spotlight. In fact, she has been working in the public eye for many years as a model. She’s been in commercials and major brand work, and she’s someone who is already familiar with long, strange hours, weird work schedules, and so much more. She’s willing to put in the time and the effort to make her career work for her, and we like that about her.
She’s From Utah
She was born and raised in beautiful Salt Lake City with her brother. Her family kept them there for their entire education and their childhood, and they were happy living there. It’s where they were in school, where they made their friends, and where her parents worked. They had a great childhood growing up there from what we understand, and she’s close to her family as a result. They did not move out of the city, but she did move out eventually and leave for the opposite side of the country.
She Went to NYC for Modeling
She waited until she was old enough, but she was ready to get out of Salt Lake City and take a job elsewhere. She knew she wanted to be in the public eye, and modeling was something she was very interested in. Of course, with her strong, beautiful features, we get that. She moved to New York City to pursue a job as a model, and it really did work out for her. She worked with major brands such as Maybelline, Nike, Sephora, DKNY, and even Adidas. Some of her commercial work for television includes the new iPhone X, which is why her face might be even more familiar to you if you didn’t watch Bold and the Beautiful before.
B&B Is her Acting Debut
Though she has been in commercials for big brands such as Apple and major modeling campaigns for some of the biggest brand names in the world, her role as Zoe is the first she’s ever had on television. She’s never acted professionally before this role, and it’s her television acting debut. She made her first appearance in 2018, and she was so stoked to get the play the daughter of the hilarious, the famous, and the fantastic Wayne Brady. She, like the rest of us, probably grew up watching him on shows like “Whose Line is it Anyway,” and other shows he was part of due to his sheer brilliance and comedic talents.
She’s A Talented Musician
One thing that might surprise her fans more than almost anything else is the fact that this is a young woman with some serious talent. Not only is she a model and an actress, but she’s a talented musician, which always seems to strike us as one of the most difficult things to learn. She loves to sing, and she’s so good at it that she’s been able to release her own EP. It came out in 2018, and it features several songs. You can find these songs and her EP on both iTunes and Spotify by searching for her name and downloading. We recommend it, because she’s quite good. She has a lovely singing voice so much so that we predict she will use her acting career as a way of moving on into the world of singing and performing in some capacity.