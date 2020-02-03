Getting to Know Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker

Days of Our Lives fans love Arianne Zucker, and we are sad to see her depart the role of Nicole once again. While we know that she will always have a chance to come back – and she often does that for long periods of time for certain story lines – we always miss her when she’s gone. She plays such a good character in that of Nicole, and we miss her when she’s not bringing the drama. She’s the kind of character her lives in her own little world in which she does what she wants, she get things done, and she makes it a habit to do what she can. But, what about Arianne Zucker? Who is she and what is she up to and how can we get to know her a bit better? We will tell you right now.
She’s a California Girl
Arianne Zucker is a California girl, and that’s where she was born and raised. She was born and raised in a little town called Northridge, and then she moved to Chatsworth. We think she was quite young when she moved into the small town in which she grew up, so she was born and raised in both, in our opinion. She was always there, and she didn’t leave during her childhood.
She’s Not an Only Child
Growing up with her mom and dad, she also had an older brother. She was the baby of the family, the only daughter, and we assume she was probably a little spoiled as the baby as this is just how it goes in most households. Her father was a plumber. Her mother was a lab tech, and they had a typical upbringing that allowed them to grow into the people that they are today.
She Was a Cheerleader
During her first two years in high school, she decided she would try out for the cheer squad. She made it, and she spent two years working with the girls she cheered with before she decided it was not cut out for her. While she was athletic and enjoyed it, she didn’t feel like she was ever really meant to be on the squad. She was too tall, she wasn’t one of the typical cheerleader girls, and she always felt a bit uncomfortable out there and on the mat. She ended her cheer career, but she doesn’t regret it.
She Modeled and Did Commercial Work
Because she was tall and didn’t feel that cheer was for her, she was at least able to get some of her life handled in another manner. She took her time, and she decided to give modeling a go. She did well, too. She was able to book some jobs doing things for brands such as McDonald’s and even Mazda, and it paid the bills. She also allowed that to give her a chance to work in the business, and she got some work on her resume that would eventually allow her to do things like work in the television world as an actress.
She Was Married to Another Soap Star
She got married to a fellow actor who spent some time playing on her soap with her, and she’s only been married once. She and her former husband, Kyle Lowder, met on the set when she was playing Nicole and he was taking over the role of Brady Black. They didn’t just have chemistry on screen, but also off. They got married in 2002, but things were a bit rocky for them. They briefly announced that their marriage was not working, they were separating and ending things, and that they were going to do it on friendly terms back in 2007. Then they had a baby together, then they announced in 2014 that their marriage was not only failing, it was over as they had both signed divorce papers and finalized all of it. We have no idea if they are on good terms with raising of their child, but we do hope that they are so that they can at least enjoy parenthood and being there for their child throughout the process of growing up and being a co-parenting family of sorts. But, we don’t know.