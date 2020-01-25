Getting to Know Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey

Days of Our Lives fans love Lamon Archey, though you all know him much better as Eli Grant. He’s a man who seems to love what he does as a police officer, but he sometimes makes some very questionable life decisions. We are almost positive that his best life is lived loving Lani, his fellow officer of the law and the woman who brings out he best in him, but he cannot always see that. For now, though, we are ignoring him as Eli and getting to know him a bit better as Lamon. He’s a man who doesn’t live his life in uniform, and most people forget that when they see him. He’s a man who has a lot to offer and many things going for him, so let’s get to know him as person.
He’s Best Known for His Other Show
He might be someone we love on Days, but he’s only been here since 2017. Before that, he was part of Young and the Restless as Mason Wilder, where he began working when he was first given a job as an actor. He was there from 2012 to 2014 when he left the show. He didn’t take on his role at Days until 2016, though he did not appear until 2017.
His Grandparents Raised Him
He was not raised by his own parents. We don’t know how or why – and we don’t know a thing about his mother. However, we know that his grandparents raised him in their home in San Mateo. He did not have any contact with his father other than in a minimal capacity over the course of 20 years until his father’s death. It doesn’t sound like a very happy situation when you are not raised by your parents, but he seems to be a young man close to the other people in his family, and that’s a beautiful thing. He’s fortunate to have grandparents happy to have him in their homes and their hearts.
He’s Athletic
Lamon is a man of many talents, including football. He played for several years in high school. He did not go on to play in college as he didn’t go to college, but we don’t know if that’s because he didn’t love the sport, he didn’t want to play more, or he wasn’t quite good enough to continue.
He Worked Hard as a Young Adult
When he graduated from high school, he didn’t know what he wanted to do in his life. He knew he was going to do something great, but he had to find work. He took a job as a carpenter for nearly two years. After that, he decided to move to Los Angeles from San Mateo and live with his uncle. He wasn’t sure what he wanted there, either, but he thought he might find some happiness working in the medical field. He began working as an emergency medical tech. It would take him another few years to decide acting was a real possibility, though he would spend nearly two years in acting courses and auditions with no prospects. He was going to give up on his dream in 2010 when he was offered his first acting job.
He’s Got Three Kids
Lamon Archey is a father three times over. His first child was born in 2002 when his father was only 22 years old. He was a young father, and he was also not living his best life at that point in his life. It would be another 8 years before he was given a chance to act professionally. His second son was born in 2009, and his third child, his first daughter, was born in 2012. Both his second and third children he shares with his fiancé.
He’s Getting Married
It’s about time, too. He recently stated that his wedding will occur in February 2019, and it will be quite small. It’s about time because he and his fiancé have been engaged since 2010. Yes, you read that correctly. They have been engaged for a decade, and we cannot imagine why anyone would choose to wait that long when you know you’re the one and that it’s all good – especially with kids.