Getting to Know Days of Our Lives’ Suzanne Rogers

Days of Our Lives fans love and appreciate all that is Suzanne Rogers. She’s one of the most fabulous actresses on the show, and she always has been. She’s been living her very best life for a very long time, and we love that about her. She’s got things going on in her life that are more fun than others, and she’s also been the beautiful Maggie Horton for a very long time. She plays the character well and beautifully, but it’s all about who she is on the screen. We want to know more about who she is in the real world, so we are going to play a game where we get to know her just a bit better as a person by sharing some fun facts we’ve learned about the gorgeous actress.
She Got Her Name Inspiration from a Very Famous Face
She was not born Suzanne Rogers, if we are being entirely honest. She was born with her first name, but her last name was actually Crumpler. She decided that was not going to be a good enough stage name, so she took a big cue from someone she admired and looked up to, Ginger Rogers. She was a dancer and actress and a beautiful woman with so much talent to offer the world, and Suzanne decided she would share her last name and go with that on stage.
She’s From the East Coast
She was born in Maryland, but she did not stay there long. She didn’t go far, though. She was raised primarily in Virginia, where she went to school, took lessons, and spent time with her friends and family growing up in a time that is very different than the times we are living in today.
She’s Been Dancing Her Whole Life
When she was only two, she began to show a love of dance. Her parents noticed that she loved to dance and that her interest in the craft was more than just a little one. They decided that there was a good reason to sign her up for dancing lessons, and that is something they did in her childhood. She began dancing right away, and she did it her entire life.
She Left Home at 17
In addition to her love of dancing, she also had a love of acting. She knew that she was going to do something that involved being directly in the world of acting or dancing or something creative, so she took off when she was only 17. She left home and went to New York City all by herself to pursue her dreams. That would have been in 1960. Times were different. The world was different, but she braved being alone in a big city and went after everything she thought that she was meant to have, and we can tell you she was not wrong in thinking that she was meant to have it.
She Was Married Once
The only time she was married was a very long time ago. She’s a woman who loves the people she loves, but she is not someone who could make her marriage work – and we assume she just never found another person she loved enough to want to spend her life with. She married her first and only time in 1980 when she was almost 40. She was divorced two years later, and that was all we knew. We assume they just didn’t want to be together anymore, but we cannot confirm that there was anything else going on. She might have been ill since she was diagnosed only two years after her divorce.
She Suffers From a Debilitating Muscle Disorder
It was 1984 when she was diagnosed with something called myasthenia gravis. It’s a muscle disorder that is considered very rare, which means it does not affect many people. That was also a long time ago when medical technology and advancements were nowhere even close to what they are today. It was more difficult to manage in those days, which means many people had to live with it and handle it as it came. She suffered enough that she had to take time off the show for a while to manage her pain.