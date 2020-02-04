Getting to Know General Hospital’s Briana Henry

Home
General Hospital fans know that Briana Henry is good at what she does. She’s the woman behind Jordan Ashford, who makes us smile every single time she’s on the air. She’s good. She’s more than good, but we don’t know anything about her. We know so many things about her character, and we know that her coworkers enjoy spending time with her because she’s got a great personality, but what else do we know about her? Very little. She’s someone we thought we’d get to know more about this year as we are making 2020 the year we get to know the cast a bit more than we did in the past.

She’s Been on Another Show

Before she got her start on General Hospital, she did have a shot at being famous on another soap. She was part of the Young and the Restless cast. She played the role of Esmeralda for a few years. She was good in this role, but it was not the first role she auditioned for. It was just the first one she was given. The role was only meant to last one or two episodes, but they liked her so much that they asked her to come back and film a grand total of 16, which is a lot for someone who is only meant to star on a show as a guest. It’s a lot of good stuff that worked out for her, and you’ll see later just what we are talking about in terms of her work in this industry.

She Played Sports

Growing up, she was part of the sports world in her school. She loved to spend time being athletic and being on sports teams, but she didn’t know she had a love of theater and performing when she was part of her school teams. She didn’t know that she would eventually love that as much as she would, but she did enjoy sports in the meantime.

She Accidentally Became Interested in Performing

It was an accident that she became interested in performing. She became interested when she was entered into a poetry contest in high school. She got to read her poem aloud to those around here, and she felt an instant connection to those around her. She felt as if she found a connection between herself and the audience, and she was shocked how much she loved it and how much she was engaged in it. She was happy with her performance, and that allowed her to find a love of things she didn’t know that she would use to make herself a career.

She Went to USC

She is a born and raised Florida girl, but she didn’t stick around Florida for college. Instead, she decided to get up and move all the way across the country to spend her college career at USC. She was actively involved in many things there, and she did use that as an opportunity to spend her life focused on acting and being part of the Hollywood world. She wanted to act, and she went there so she could find jobs and educate herself at the same time, though we have no idea what she spent her time studying.

She Auditioned for Her Role Years Ago

What is probably one of the best things about her role as Jordan is that she took over the role for the originating actress in 2019. But, the funny thing is that when the role was first created many years go while she was a student at USC, she auditioned for the role of Jordan. She did not get it. The role went to the actress she would go on to replace in 2019. So, what goes around comes around, and she got the role anyway.

She’s Engaged

She announced her engagement to her fiancé in 2018. It was December, and she was just getting ready to celebrate Christmas, but he asked her to marry him on Christmas Eve. His name is Kris Bowers. She was dating him for two years before they decided that they would get married. She’s very happy with this, and they are looking forward to a lifetime together.


