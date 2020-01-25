Getting to Know General Hospital’s Donnell Turner

General Hospital fans are huge fans of the handsome Donnell Turner. He plays Curtis Ashford on this hit soap, and he brings a lot of happiness to the hearts of his fans. This is not scientific research by any means, but we are going to hazard a guess that the vast majority of his biggest fans are of the female variety, and it’s not so much his talent and skill on the screen that brings them their fandom. We have to guess it’s his handsome nature that makes these women love him so much, but it also makes us want to get to know him a bit better. He’s more than a successful actor and a handsome face, you know. He’s also a lot of things you didn’t know before.
He’s Tall
He looks tall, but that’s not always something you can easily gauge on the television screen. If you meet him in real life, you might be surprised by just how large and imposing he really is at 6 feet 2 inches tall. He towers over many people his age, and that’s something many fans say surprise them when they get to see him in person.
He’s From Washington
He was born in Tacoma, but he’s not someone who considers it home. He didn’t live there but a few months before his family took him and his brother and their infant son to Chicago. They lived there for many years before he and his mother and brother returned to the West Coast. They made the decision to move to Redding, California, which is also a northern area where the winters are cold, the snow plentiful, and the climate nothing short of frigid at times.
His Brother is Famous
Do you remember back in the 90s when R&B was the rage and everyone wanted to be part of the movement? We do – as kids who turned to teens in the 90s – and we remember the group DRS. His brother, Ejay, was part of that group. He was the one whose nickname was Blunt, though we can only speculate as to why his friends in the group referred to him by this name. It might be only because it sounds cool, but it might be for another reason, too.
He Moved Around, and He Had an Interesting Situation
One of the surprising things about moving to Redding for this family was the shock factor in that they were the only African American family in their neighborhood. We don’t know how they were treated or if they felt at home, but they did stay there for a long time. That leads us to assume that they were happy there, and that things were good where they were living.
He Played Semi-Pro Ball
If you were thinking earlier when we mentioned his height that he should have gone into the basketball game, you would be correct in thinking that. Donnell did play semi-pro for a few years before he decided it simply wasn’t what he wanted to do with his life. He wanted to act, and that was what he did. He moved to LA, and he began looking for jobs.
He’s Exceptionally Active
If there is one thing he loves, it’s martial arts, yoga, firearms training, knife combat, and even nunchaku. He also enjoys kickboxing, and we realize that this is more than ‘one thing,’ but we summarize it as the one thing he loves being is active.
He Modeled First
Before he became an actor, though, he did have to spend some time modeling. It was good work for the handsome actor. He began working in 2001 modeling for major brands. He also did commercial work for most of his career, and he didn’t get his first major break in the soap world until 2010 when he got his first job on Days of Our Lives working as a doctor opposite Hope. It wasn’t until 2015 he got his job on General Hospital and began working full time. In the in-between, though, he also did stunt double work for Shemar Moore in “Criminal Minds,” as well as for Eriq La Salle on “ER” and Jesse L. Martin in “Rent.”