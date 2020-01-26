Getting to Know General Hospital’s Jane Elliot

General Hospital fans love Jane Elliot more than you even realize. Of course, you know her as Tracy Quartermaine, the woman who can be as friendly as ever or ice you out so completely that you don’t even stand a remote chance at happiness in your life ever again. Just ask Michael, to whom she is currently unhappy with and not being very kind to. But, that makes us want to get to know the woman behind the character so much more. She’s beautiful and fabulous and amazing, and we know that she’s not really Tracy in real life. But, is she a lot like her, or is she simply a woman who is just so good at what she does that she makes it impossible for us to see her in any other light?
She’s A New York City Girl
The year was 1947, and that’s when she came into the world. She was born and raised in New York City, which we just know means you’re automatically born with an air of confidence and a love of all things unique and beautiful. You have to be to grow up in a city in which everything is acceptable and all people are welcome and all things are loved. There is so much creativity here, and we can see why she fell in love with the concept of acting while she was being raised in this glorious city.
She Was Acting Before She Was Legally An Adult
When she was only 17 years of age, she took her first role. It was a good one, too. She was part of a short lived soap called “A Flame in the Wind,” which was part of the ABC family. Unfortunately, the show did not work out well, and she was out of a job before too long. However, she wasn’t out of a job for long as she was able to eventually get her life back together as she starred in things like movies and another series before the 60s were over.
She’s Been In Some Famous Films
You know she’s been part of the soaps for as long as we can remember, but did you know that she also had a few movie roles? Not just any movies, either. She was a woman who got to star in a move called “Change of Habit,” alongside the late Elvis Presley, which is just not something that many people can say about their own lives. She’s been able to work with some of the most famous, the most talented, and the most noted people in history, and that’s amazing.
She’s A Married Woman
She is a woman who got married at a young age. There is very little information available about her marriage, but it appears she was married in 1960. While we don’t feel that can be accurate as she was only born in 1947 and that would put her getting married at 13, this is the information we can find. She and her husband were married for approximately eight years before they divorced – and we don’t know why their marriage didn’t work out except that she was apparently only 13 and that does seem like a difficult age to become a wife – and they have four kids. Two of their kids are biological and two are listed as adopted. She keeps her private life very private, however, so it’s hard to confirm or deny these rumors.
She’s Retired, Technically
It does seem like it would be hard to be retired when you are actually starring on a show and you are on television and everything is good for you, but she did announce in 2017 that she was officially retiring from her job as an actress. It was the year she turned 70, and she’d been acting at that point for more than five decades. Remember, she did take her first role when she was only 17. That’s a long time to act, and a long time to work full time doing anything, and she did it so well throughout. She didn’t stay retired long, though, as she did come back to the show in 2019 to resume her role.