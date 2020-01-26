Getting to Know the Young and the Restless’ Michelle Stafford

Young and the Restless fans were never happier than they were last year when the show announced that the OG was returning to her roots. If you’re not sure what that means, you didn’t watch the show when the character of Phyllis was first introduced and expertly played by the very talented and the very beautiful Michelle Stafford. She left the role, and it was taken over by yet another amazingly talented and beautiful actress, but she’s back in the role and she’s better than ever. We love her, and we love Phyllis and her evil and conniving ways, but we always feel we need to do a better job of getting to know Michelle Stafford as a person. Who is she? What is she like? And how can we find out? Well, we can tell you right now.
She’s a Chicago Girl
She might look like the kind of gal who was born and raised in the sunshine, but she was actually born in Chicago. Though, you are not entirely wrong about looking like she was raised in the sunshine. Her parents moved her and her older sister to California when they were both very little, so she was raised in the Golden State. She looks like a typical California beauty, so it always surprises people to learn she’s actually a Chicago born and bred woman.
Modeling Was her First Dream
Growing up, she knew she was going to be a model. It was her dream, her passion, and the thing she was very set on being. She waited until after she was done with high school to start working as a model, but she did a good job of it. It didn’t take her long to find some work, and it didn’t take her long after that to decide that her love of modeling might also be a love of acting.
She’s Been Acting Since she was 25
It was 1990 when she landed her first major role on an ABC prime time show called “Tribes,” but the show did not do well. She was given a few episodes to show off her talents and her skills before the network cancelled it, but it did help her get her face and her name out in the opening, which is how she got her start in the business.
Her Role as Phyllis Was Meant to be Temporary
It didn’t take her long to get the role of Phyllis Summers in 1994, but she was only meant to be this character for a very short story line. She wasn’t meant to be around for long, so she didn’t know this would turn into a major job for her. However, she was so good and the show’s producers liked her so much and were so impressed with her talents and her abilities to play this character that they made the executive decision to keep her around for the long haul. She originated the role of Phyllis, and she played this woman until 1997 before taking a break. She came back in 2000 and stayed on until 2013. She then took the next six years to work on General Hospital playing Nina Reeves from early 2014 until 2019 when she decided to leave the show and head back to Young and the Restless to be Phyllis once again.
She’s a Mom
She waited a long time to become a mother, too. Born in 1965, she did not have her first child until 2009 when she was 49. Her daughter Natalia was born via a surrogate, as was her son Jameson, who was born in 2015. She has made it very clear that being a mother is the most important part of her life, and she loves her kids fiercely.
She’s Got a Skincare Line of Her Own
It was 2016 when she announced that she was going to launch her own skincare line, and she did just that. It’s called “Skin Nation” and it’s designed to be organic and free of all the things. It’s free of gluten, it’s all-natural, it’s free of any type of animal cruelty, and it’s as organically natural as you can get. Fans love her products, and the line is said to be doing quite well.