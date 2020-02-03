Getting to Know Young and the Restless’ Donny Boaz

Young and the Restless fans have been watching as Chance Chancellor is the man of the hour on the show lately as both Abby and Phyllis are having a thing with him. Well, let’s be clear about the fact that Abby is actually having a thing with him and Phyllis merely decided she wants one, so she’s doing all she can in her power to make things fall apart with Abby so that they will fall into place with her. But, we digress. We want to know more about the man behind Chance, who happens to be Donny Boaz. We don’t know much about him as a person, but we are in the market to learn more right now.
He’s A Male Model
He is a man who needed to figure out what he wanted to do with his life, and he decided that working as a model might be a good start for him. He was going to apply for colleges, and he thought he might help pay his way through by working as a model. He spent the beginning of his career doing some big work for a lot of major brands. He began modeling for companies such as MADD (Mother’s Against Drunk Driving) and Abercrombie. Both are big companies that bring a lot of attention to the screen. He also did some runway work in Italy, and he eventually landed a very coveted role working as a model for Calvin Klein. What man wouldn’t want to take on that role in his life?
He Lost A Scholarship Because of His Work
Unfortunately for Boaz, this role was one that was going to cost him something very big. Being a male model for a company that allows you to wear nothing more than underwear while posing for ads and commercials is frowned upon by many. While it might not seem like many people care at all, taking on this job cost him more than he knew it would at the time. He was awarded a university scholarship when he graduated high school. It was for Southwestern Assemblies of God University, and that scholarship was taken from him as he was entering his junior year in school because of the ad. The school and those behind it did not think that modeling in his underpants was very “Christ-like” and that it did not represent the kind of person that would require a scholarship of that nature. He lost the scholarship and eventually left school and decided to work as a model for many more years.
He Has No Formal Training
As an actor, he has no formal training. He did nothing in theater. He did nothing in terms of taking courses or anything of that nature. He was a man who simply thought he might like what it meant to act, and he began auditioning for things that would give him some experience. He actually even participated in contests in which the winners were given small guest roles on soap operas and things of the like. He did well, he landed a few small roles, and he was able to get enough experience to land the role he’s playing now in 2019.
He’s A Proud Uncle
While we don’t know too much about his family, we do know that he is a man who has a lot of nieces and nephews because of photos on his Instagram page. He seems to be a very good uncle who loves to spend time with his family, and he also loves to spend the holidays with them. What fun is it to spend the holidays with a bunch of kids who love the magic and believe so much in all that is good in the world? We love that, and it makes us feel happy and connected to him as a person. We don’t think he has any kids of his own yet – or even if he wants them – but it does warm hearts to see him with the kids who call him uncle, and we bet that he’s the fun one who will probably get them in a little bit of trouble at some point in their lives.