2021 has gotten off to a great start for GG Townson. After over a decade of being in the industry and landing smaller roles here and there, she finally got her big break when she was cast as Cheryl ‘Salt’ James in the Lifetime biopic, Salt-N-Pepa. The role gave GG the opportunity to share her skills with a wide audience and help establish her as a true rising star. Since doing the movie her fan base has grown tremendously and there are lots of people who are already looking forward to seeing what she’s going to do in the future. If her performance in Salt-N-Pepa is a true indication of what she’s capable of, there’s no doubt we’ll be seeing plenty more of her. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about GG Townson.
1. She Is A Los Angeles Native
GG Townson was born and raised in Los Angeles which means that getting into the entertainment industry was a little easier for her than most. Instead of having to pack her bags and move to L.A. from another part of the country, GG was fortunate to already be near the action. As far as we can tell, she still lives in the L.A. area.
2. She Got Her First Professional Job In Elementary School
Some people may think that GG is new to the industry, but she’s actually been around for a lot longer than you’d think. When GG was just 7-years-old, she booked her first professional job in a Toon Disney commercial. It didn’t take long for bigger opportunities to start rolling in.
3. She’s Passionate About Empowering Young Women
One of GG’s mail goals is to do more with her platform than just keep people entertained. She hopes to use her talents to inspire other people to follow their dreams. She is especially interested in working with the youth and she hopes to eventually start her own organization to help young women.
4. She Has A Strong Support System
Working in the entertainment industry comes with a lot of rejection and disappointment, and it can be easy to want to give up. GG is fortunate to have a strong support system made up of her family and friends. They have stood by her since the beginning of her journey and continue to be a driving force in her life.
5. She Was In Zoey 101
Being in Salt-N-Peppa may have been GG’s first major role, but it certainly wasn’t her first time being part of a major project. She has appeared on several shows over the years including the popular mid/late 2000s Nickelodeon series, Zoey 101. GG had guest roles in 3 episodes of the show in 2006.
6. She Is Very Active
Keeping herself in good shape is one of GG’s top priorities. Not only does she want to look her best, but she wants to feel that way as well. When she isn’t working, she enjoys spending time exercising. Whether it be going to the gym or going for a run outside, you can bet that GG is going to get a good workout in.
7. Her Father Passed Away When She Was Young
GG has had a lot of great things happen in her life, but she’s also suffered some tough losses. According to a post on her Instagram account, her father passed away in 1997. Although we don’t know exactly how old GG is, it’s very likely that she wasn’t even 10-years-old yet in 1997.
8. Her Grandfather Was A Grammy Award Winner
GG certainly isn’t the first or only person in the Townson family to be a professional entertainer. Her grandfather, Ronald Townson, was an original member of the group The 5th Dimension. The group has several hits during the 70s and 80s and won a Grammy Award for Record of the Year.
9. She Messed Up During Her Audition To Play Salt
Auditioning for the role of Salt was probably one of the biggest moments in GG’s career so far, but things didn’t go exactly how she planned during the process. During an interview with Dance Mogul GG revealed that she actually messed up while auditioning for the movie and she didn’t think she was going to get the role.
10. She Knows Exactly Who She Wants To Play For Her Dream Role
Almost every actor has at least one role they hope to get the chance to play during their career and GG already knows exactly what that is. Bronze Magazine Online that her “ultimate dream role” would be to play Cleopatra. Hopefully she’s able to fulfill that dream some day.