Ghost Kylo Reacts to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from The Afterlife

What would Kylo Ren say if he got to come back as a Force ghost? Well, one might not expect him to expand on the whole idea of becoming a Force ghost, especially when it comes to standing in front of a ghostly Jedi Council. Listening to Kylo ruminate on life after the movies is kind of funny really since it goes into a lot of details that fans might want to quibble about and makes the character sound like the know-it-all emo type that figures he has a good handle on things and has a much better view than anyone in the room when talking about how logical the Rise of Skywalker was and how things didn’t make sense in his mind. Mariana Plata of Psychology Today has an interesting take on Kylo that others might want to look at.
The first talking point that became interesting was that of Palpatine and his long game and various contingencies that a lot of people are still struggling to understand since it’s obvious that the guy did a lot of planning that might not have made sense to some people, such as having Snoke as his puppet and having backups of the Supreme Leader to use just in case anything untoward happened to him. Then the fact that he somehow survived being tossed down a shaft by Darth Vader and made his way to Exegol where he oversaw the construction of enough star destroyers, each with a weapon that had planet-busting capabilities, to wipe out the entire galaxy. Kylo might have a point when it comes to Palpatine’s looks and his supposedly roundabout way of doing things, but one immutable fact is that Palpatine possessed the kind of power that neither Rey nor Kylo, aka Ben, could hope to stand against on their own since he had a truly amazing connection to the Force that allowed him to vaporize Rebel ships from a distance using Force lightning that was able to lance thousands of feet into the sky and still maintain the same level of force.
The Knights of Ren are another talking point that didn’t really make a lot of sense throughout the latest trilogy since there was such an air of mystery surrounding them that it felt as though they might become a true threat that would be able to stand on their own and possibly be a devastating force within the trilogy. But then nothing ever came of them save for a few mentions and couple of instances in which they were seen standing around. Then they turned on Kylo when he renounced the dark side and were taken out by their former leader without that much of a struggle. So why were they such a big deal again? It couldn’t have been their fighting prowess since none of them carried a lightsaber and none of them appeared to be skilled in the use of the Force. They were basically personal thugs that knew how to fight, kind of, and were given a reputation they obviously didn’t earn since all they did was walk around until it came time to fight Ben, and even then they might as well have been standing still since they didn’t do much.
As a villain Kylo Ren didn’t make a lot of sense at times so listening to anyone argue about how he was that great is kind of hard to figure out since really the character wasn’t horrible and had a decent back story but making him so emotionally unbalanced was a bit strange given that he was prone to temper tantrums that were hard to equate with such a powerful and disciplined Force user. Chris Snellgrove of Screenrant has more to talk about when it comes to Kylo. That’s the trick though, he didn’t really have as much discipline as he needed and was often left to his own devices when it came to doing what needed to be done. It’s not too hard to think that if Palpatine was behind Snoke the entire time that he was content to watch and gauge just how strong Kylo really was until it came time to reveal himself and make it known that he wanted to ally with the younger Force user in an attempt to dominate the galaxy once again. He’d already had the chance with Darth Vader at his side, and that obviously went awry, but Kylo does make a good point about Palpatine’s plans since the old Sith never really appeared to learn from his mistakes as he lost Darth Maul, then Dooku, and then Vader as his apprentices as the first two failed and the third outright betrayed him. One would think that Palpatine could have sensed when someone was about to cross him at that point and might have just ended Kylo and Rey in one fell swoop since his power was hard to fathom, considering all he’d done to that point. As it happens in a lot of Hollywood movies though, many evil individuals are often just too arrogant to realize how short-sighted they are until it’s too late.