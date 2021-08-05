Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Giannina Gibelli

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Giannina Gibelli

19 seconds ago

Love is Blind,” is a show all about finding love with someone based on the interactions you have with them without ever seeing them. After all, they say that love is blind and that you can be the most attractive person in the world, but if your personality isn’t up to par, you aren’t that attractive. When people on this show meet, they get to chat from pods – but they never see the other person’s face. They fall for personalities, and then they have the chance to either move on or get engaged. Giannina Gibelli is a woman who met a man, fell in love, and got engaged on the show, and many of her fans are wondering what she’s really like in real life.

1. She is a Soulpreneur

However, if you want to know what that means, you won’t get the answer from us. We have no idea. It’s what she calls herself, but she never really explains what it means. We’ve done some digging, and it turns out she’s a social media consultant, and she also credits herself as being a small business owner – but she also doesn’t discuss that.

2. She is a College Grad

She attended college to study advertising as well as public relations. She went to school in Florida. More specifically, she attended school in Orlando at the University of Central Florida. She uses her degree to this day to do the work she’s doing, and she’s used it in an array of different jobs over the years.

3. She Got Engaged

On the show, she fell in love and got engaged to a man by the name of Damian Powers. They were happy together, they were in a good place, and they actually seemed quite happy with one another. They seemed to have their ups and downs, but they did seem happy to commit to a future together.

4. She’s in Her 20s

She’s not nearly as young as some of the women who go into reality television to find love. She is, however, 28 as of August 2021. We don’t know when she celebrates her birthday, but we do know that she is not quite 30.

5. She is Single

After months of speculation regarding her relationship with her on-air fiancé, she’s finally opened up to her fans and to the world and announced that she is no longer engaged to Powers. She’s single, on the market, and she’s still looking for love. Reality television did not bring her the man of her dreams, so she’s going to have to go about finding him some other way.

6. She is From Venezuela

She is a woman who attended college in Florida, but did you know she did not grow up in the same area? She was born and raised in Venezuela in South America. However, she’s spent some serious time in the states, and she’s moved around a few times in her adult life.

7. She Was Left at the Altar

She got her wedding dress on. She invited her friends and family to see her get married. She allowed a television crew to film her wedding. And, then, her fiancé did not say ‘I do,’ yet he did stand at the altar with her while she relayed her own vows. He told her he cannot marry her, she’s too emotional, and he cannot do it. And, she still continued to date the man.

8. She Self-Sabotages

According to her ex-fiance, when things don’t go her way or there is any indication of any type of conflict in her life, she makes a mess of things. She blows up. She seems to have a bit of a temper in that manner, but it’s not uncommon for some people to simply need a moment before they can handle confrontation or a discussion in the heat of the moment.

9. She’s Private

She might be a reality star who discusses her entire life online and on television, but she ultimately does a good job of keeping her private life to herself. She’s not sharing anything too intimate or detailed about her life right now. She’s managed to keep her situation under wraps for some time, and she’s only letting information out as she feels it is necessary.

10. She is Happy

Where there are many who might assume that her relationship ending has been a negative for her, she’s actually found that she is happier and in a good place since it ended. She’s having a good time, she’s focused on herself, and she is learning to be a better version of herself.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Sweet Magnolias TV Show Review: Similarities To Sex and the City
Nine Perfect Strangers: What You See Is Not What You Get
Americans Can Learn from England’s “Artist of the Year”
This is Where the Show “The White Lotus” is Filmed
How Greta Garwig Can Get The Barbie Movie Right
Ranking All The Die Hard Films From Best to Worst
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Honoring Chadwick Boseman
Jennifer Hudson Achieves Her Dream Of Playing Aretha Franklin
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Giannina Gibelli
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cyrina Fiallo
Why Ethan Coen Is Reportedly Done Making Movies
Please Bring Back Disposable, Wholesome Family Entertainment
The Top Five Villains in the Daredevil Comic Series
dc fortnite comic
Who Should Appear in The Next DC/Fortnite Comic Crossover?
batman fortnite 6
Batman’s Fortnite Adventure Concludes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6
batman fortnite 5
Betrayal Lies Ahead in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5
10 Things To Know Before Watching Jujutsu Kaisen For The First Time
Five Things to Know Before Watching the New Season of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins.’
dragon ball z broly
Is Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan Worth Watching?
akame ga kill
Should You Watch Akame Ga Kill?
pokemon unite update
Pokemon Unite Update Fixes Bugs And Adjusts Various Pokemon
destiny 2 crucible
Bungie Reveals New Crucible Changes Coming Later This Year
Black Myth: Wukong Will Be The Re-Telling Of An Old Tale For a New Generation
Five Video Games Releasing Later This Year To Be Excited For: Part One