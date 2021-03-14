Gihanna Zoe is only 17-years-old, but if you heard her sing you wouldn’t believe it. Not only is her voice powerful, but the amount of control she has over it is something that often takes singers decades to learn. For her blind audition on The Voice she performed a beautiful cover of “She Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles. By the end of the song, Kelly and Nick had both turned around in their chairs. Deciding which judge to work with is never an easy decision for the contestants, but Gihanna decided to go with Kelly Clarkson, a choice that many viewers agreed was a perfect match. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Gihanna Zoe.
1. She Got Her Start Singing In Church
Music has been a part of Gihanna’s life for as long as she can remember. Gihanna began singing in church when she was only around 5-years-old. It didn’t take long for the people around her to realize that she was working with some very serious singing skills.
2. She Goes To School Online
Being on The Voice isn’t the only thing about Gianna that makes her different from most of the other kids her age. Instead of the traditional high school experience, she has been going to school online because it gives her the flexibility to also focus on her creative aspirations.
3. She Is A Writer
The world is getting to know Gihanna as a singer, but in reality she’s much more than that. She loves getting the chance to create and she is also a talented writer. According to her bio on the USA Network, “he has written two movies, 12 short films and four plays while also working on her songwriting.”
4. She Plays The Piano
Gihanna’s beautiful singing voice is just the surface of her musical abilities. She learned how to play the piano not long afters he began singing. She often accompanies herself on the piano when she performs. Maybe at some point in the competition we’ll get to hear her piano skills as well.
5. She Is A Foodie
There are some people out there who eat simply out of necessity, and there are others who prefer to genuinely enjoy their food. Gihanna is a proud member of the second group. loves to experiment with different foods and she also enjoys cooking her own dishes. She has a highlight section on her Instagram profile dedicated to food.
6. She Is Really Popular On TikTok
After her performance on The Voice, there are more eyes on Gihanna than ever before but she’s no stranger to attention. She has more than 108,000 followers on TikTok and her content has gotten 1.7 million likes. Most of her videos consist of music related content.
7. She Believes In Social Justice
Most teenagers have somewhat of a reputation for not caring about much, but this is yet another way Gihanna isn’t like other kids her age. She is very passionate about social justice and she is all about using her platform to raise awareness to the things that are important her including the fight to end racism.
8. She Comes From A Supportive Family
Chasing a dream can be a very lonely experience, especially when that dream involves something as difficult as breaking into the music industry. Gihanna is fortunate to come from a family that truly has her back and has supported her musical aspirations every step of the way.
9. The Voice Is Her First TV Show
Even though Gihanna has been around music for most of her life, she is still in the very early stages as far as her career goes. From what we can tell, The Voice is her first time doing a TV show of any kind. We also weren’t able to find any information to suggest that she’s auditioned for The Voice or any other show in the past. While it’s true that she may be a little less experienced than some of the other contestants, she still isn’t going to let that hold her back.
10. She Is Thankful For All Of Her Fans
Things have probably been pretty crazy for Gihanna since her blind audition, but she’s enjoying every minute of it. She has received endless amounts of support from people all over the country and she’s thankful for all of the people who have taken time to show her love. Even if she doesn’t end up winning the season, Gihanna has already built a solid fan base of people who are ready to support her no matter what.