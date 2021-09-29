Ginny and Georgia: Why The Mother And Daughter Relationship Is Toxic

There is a plethora of television series that showcases the sometimes tumultuous and complex relationship between mother and daughter. But very few of them explore the dynamics of the relationship like Ginny and Georgia. Many people have likened the Netflix Series to the CW Gilmore Girls which followed the rather charming life of Lorelai and her daughter Rory. In fact, in the first episode, Georgia yells out, “We’re like the Gilmore girls just with bigger b**bs.” However, the similarities between the two series end with the central characters; a young mother and her gauzy teenage daughter.
Overview
We meet, Ginny (Antonia Gentry), Georgia (Brianne Howey), and her son Austin (Diesel Torraca) when Georgia’s husband has just passed away. She decides to uproot her family and move them to a small wealthy town in Massachusetts which makes sense because she’s dead broke. For Ginny and her brother, the move signified new beginnings but for her mother, it was a desperate attempt to escape from her past. Ginny is a fifteen-year-old girl that’s discovering who she is while struggling to navigate a new high school. Her mother doesn’t make it any easier. Ginny’s life is falling apart at the seams and she doesn’t realize that this has a major effect on her children. Ginny and Georgia bluntly explore serious topics such as Ginny’s sex life, her struggles as a biracial girl in a predominantly white town, and friendships.
Is Georgia A Bad Mom?
Throughout the season, Georgia constantly has to fend off accusations that she’s a bad mother from her love interests, fellow town mothers, and at times even her own daughter. While Georgia’s parenting skills are a bit unconventional it’s clear that she has unconditional love for her children and that she’s willing to do anything to protect them. One example of her unconventional parenting style is when Austin is sent home from school for stabbing a classmate. The classmate was bullying him and since it was an act of defense, Ginny gives Austin a high five.
Ginny And Georgia’s Relationship Is Filled With Tension
Ginny and Georgia’s relationship is rife with tension, mainly because of the secrets that Georgia has kept from her daughter. While all parents have their reasons for not disclosing everything to their children, Georgia’s such secrets can’t be classified as such because they are just outright harmful lies. For instance, for years Ginny has always believed that her mom didn’t have any family. When her mother’s sister comes into town with her son in tow. Ginny is shocked to learn that she actually has an aunt and she can’t understand why her mother would lie about having a sister. Georgia eventually tells Ginny about her pedophile dad that molested her and her sister. When Georgia escaped she left behind her sister and wanted to forget that her family ever existed. Ginny feels a measure of sympathy for her mother but she also wonders what else she is hiding.
Ginny and Georgia’s Relationship Is Dysfunctional
In some aspects, Ginny and Georgia are more like friends than actual mother and daughter. Georgia doesn’t really discipline her daughter and she even allows her to have boys in her room which eventually backfires and it becomes an issue for Hunter’s mother. Georgia’s failure to put her foot down at times diminishes her authority and this is one of the reasons why their relationship is dysfunctional. Georgia has a tendency to latch on to men and she looks to them to “save” her in a sense at least financially. When she moves to Welsbury she has her eyes set on the mayor. So she lands a job in his office and concocts a plan for him to fall in love with her which works. The way she relates to men isn’t the best influence on her daughter who’s also starting to explore the opposite sex. Georgia isn’t the best example for her daughter in this aspect.
As previously discussed, Georgia has a lot of secrets that threaten her relationship with her children. When Ginny is confronted by a private detective who believes that her mother is a murderer, Ginny begins to put the pieces together. She begins to doubt Georgia and questions whether she really knows who her mother is. Georgia murdered her last two husbands. She married her first husband who also happened to be her boss when she was really young so that she could regain custody of Ginny when she was a baby. He took advantage of her and was extremely controlling. So Georgia poisoned him and ran away. She caught her second husband molesting Georgia and ended up poisoning him as well. Georgia has a good reason for the things she has done because her actions were an effort to protect her children. However, her secrets are quickly catching up to her. In the last episode, Ginny is angry at her mother for keeping secrets and she runs away with her little brother in tow.