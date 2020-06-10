For over 3 decades, Gloria Borger has worked in the world of journalism. For years, she worked as a correspondent with CBS where she appeared on programs like 60 Minutes II and Face the Nation. Since 2007, she has worked for CNN where she is currently the chief political analyst. During her time with CNN, she has reported on several issues including political subjects and breaking news. She has been at the forefront of some of the biggest events that have happened in recent years. Additionally, she is well-known for her detailed interview style that allows her dive deep into issues. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Gloria Borger.
1. She’s Available For Speaking Engagements
Gloria is passionate about sharing expertise with others. With the amount of experience she has working in journalism, she is more than qualified to tell her stories with others. She is available for speaking arrangements where she discusses topics such as politics, journalism, and international affairs.
2. She’s Jewish
Gloria Borger was born into a middle class Jewish family where her father owned a local appliance store. Although her religious beliefs aren’t something she discusses on a regular basis, it appears that she still practices Judaism and raised her children in the faith as well.
3. She’s A New York Native
Gloria lives in the Washington D.C. area, but she was born and raised in New York in a town called New Rochelle which is just about 30 minutes outside of New York City. New Rochelle is located in West Chester county and is one of the largest cities in the state of New York and
4. She’s Active On Twitter
Not only is social media a great way for people to keep in touch with one another, it’s also become one of the quickest and easiest ways for people to consume news. For that reason, it’s important for Gloria Borger to be active on the platform. She has over 116,00 followers on Twitter and often interacts with her supporters.
5. She’s A Wife And Mother
There are lots of people who believe that women have to choose between having a family and having a career. However, Gloria Borger is proof that it’s possible to have both. She is happily married to Lance Morgan and the couple also has two sons together. Her son, Evan, is married to Mary Huntsman, daughter of the United States Ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman Jr.
6. Wolf Blitzer Criticized Her Work
Gloria has had a great career, but it hasn’t been without its up and downs. In 2017, Gloria found herself in an awkward situation with her CNN colleague, Wolf Blitzer, criticized her on live TV. The incident occurred after Gloria reported that chief of staff, Reince Priebus, would not be fired after she had previously reported that he would be. Blitzer openly questioned whether or not they sources Gloria’s sources were legitimate.
7. She’s Been Parodied By PewDiePie
Nothing says you’ve made it like being featured in a parody on the internet – and Gloria Borgen has definitely made it. In 2018, YouTube star, PewDiePie, began portraying Borgen in a serious of comedic skits on his channel. At one point, he even threatened to make a diss track about Borgen.
8. She Was A Commencement Speaker At Her Alma Mater
Everybody loves a good success story; especially colleges hoping to inspire the next generation of students. Gloria is a graduate of Colgate University in New York. She returned to the school in 2014 as the graduation commencement speaker. During the ceremony, she also received an honorary degree.
9. She Studied English
During her time at Colgate University, Gloria majored in English. She was also a the editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, the Maroon where she became well-respected for her writing and reporting skills. These days, lots of people believe that there is no future for people who major in English, but it looks like that may not be so true after all. Even after graduating from Colgate, Gloria remained a part of the school community as a member of the board of trustees for almost a decade.
10. She’s Won Awards
No matter what field you work in, receiving awards and accolades feels great. Fortunately for Gloria Borger, this is something she’s gotten to experience several times throughout her career. Gloria has won several awards throughout her career including a National Headliner Award in 2014.