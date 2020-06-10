Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gloria Borger

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gloria Borger

2 mins ago

For over 3 decades, Gloria Borger has worked in the world of journalism. For years, she worked as a correspondent with CBS where she appeared on programs like 60 Minutes II and Face the Nation. Since 2007, she has worked for CNN where she is currently the chief political analyst. During her time with CNN, she has reported on several issues including political subjects and breaking news. She has been at the forefront of some of the biggest events that have happened in recent years. Additionally, she is well-known for her detailed interview style that allows her dive deep into issues.  Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Gloria Borger.

1. She’s Available For Speaking Engagements

Gloria is passionate about sharing expertise with others. With the amount of experience she has working in journalism, she is more than qualified to tell her stories with others. She is available for speaking arrangements where she discusses topics such as politics, journalism, and international affairs.

2. She’s Jewish

Gloria Borger was born into a middle class Jewish family where her father owned a local appliance store. Although her religious beliefs aren’t something she discusses on a regular basis, it appears that she still practices Judaism and raised her children in the faith as well.

3. She’s A New York Native

Gloria lives in the Washington D.C. area, but she was born and raised in New York in a town called New Rochelle which is just about 30 minutes outside of New York City. New Rochelle is located in West Chester county and is one of the largest cities in the state of New York and

4. She’s Active On Twitter

Not only is social media a great way for people to keep in touch with one another, it’s also become one of the quickest and easiest ways for people to consume news. For that reason, it’s important for Gloria Borger to be active on the platform. She has over 116,00 followers on Twitter and often interacts with her supporters.

5. She’s A Wife And Mother

There are lots of people who believe that women have to choose between having a family and having a career. However, Gloria Borger is proof that it’s possible to have both. She is happily married to Lance Morgan and the couple also has two sons together. Her son, Evan, is married to Mary Huntsman, daughter of the United States Ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman Jr.

6. Wolf Blitzer Criticized Her Work

Gloria has had a great career, but it hasn’t been without its up and downs. In 2017, Gloria found herself in an awkward situation with her CNN colleague, Wolf Blitzer, criticized her on live TV. The incident occurred after Gloria reported that chief of staff, Reince Priebus, would not be fired after she had previously reported that he would be. Blitzer openly questioned whether or not they sources Gloria’s sources were legitimate.

7. She’s Been Parodied By PewDiePie

Nothing says you’ve made it like being featured in a parody on the internet – and Gloria Borgen has definitely made it. In 2018, YouTube star, PewDiePie, began portraying Borgen in a serious of comedic skits on his channel. At one point, he even threatened to make a diss track about Borgen.

8. She Was A Commencement Speaker At Her Alma Mater

Everybody loves a good success story; especially colleges hoping to inspire the next generation of students. Gloria is a graduate of Colgate University in New York. She returned to the school in 2014 as the graduation commencement speaker. During the ceremony, she also received an honorary degree.

9. She Studied English

During her time at Colgate University, Gloria majored in English. She was also a the editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, the Maroon where she became well-respected for her writing and reporting skills. These days, lots of people believe that there is no future for people who major in English, but it looks like that may not be so true after all. Even after graduating from Colgate, Gloria remained a part of the school community as a member of the board of trustees for almost a decade.

10. She’s Won Awards

No matter what field you work in, receiving awards and accolades feels great. Fortunately for Gloria Borger, this is something she’s gotten to experience several times throughout her career. Gloria has won several awards throughout her career including a National Headliner Award in 2014.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Office
Michael Scott Almost Became a Murderer on The Office
Is The Show Dirty John Based on a True Story?
William Shatner Would Return as Captain Kirk in Star Trek
Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane Will be Replaced by a Completely New Batwoman
Lilly Wachowski Reveals The Inspiration Behind The Matrix
Five Amazing Horror Movies With Zero Jump Scares
When The Movies “I Am Legend” and “Ted” Get Crossed
Five Awesome Movies That Take Place Mostly on the Water
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gloria Borger
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dana Bash
10 Things You Didn’t Know about John King
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Robin Sydney
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Forging the Viking Axe from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in Real Life
Meet The 90 Year Old Gamer Grandma
Assassin’s Creed: What Will Be The Next Game’s Time Period?
Why We’ll Be Checking out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla