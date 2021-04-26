Go Yoon Jung’s acting career has gotten off to a smoother start than most people could even imagine. While most people spend years doing small roles before their careers take off, Go was lucky to get a big opportunity right out of the gate. Her 2019 debut quickly turned into the opportunity to work on two projects with Netflix. As we all know, being in a Netflix show or movie has the power to take actors’ careers to new heights, and that’s exactly what has happened with Go. She is officially on her way to becoming well-known all around the world, and she’s excited to see what the future has in store. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Go Yoon Jung.
1. She Studied Art
It’s unclear whether or not Go has always had aspirations of becoming an actress, but what is clear is that she’s always loved to create. Self-expression has always played a really big role in who Go is, and she’s always seen herself as an artist. She studied at Seoul Woman’s University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in art.
2. She Is A Model
Acting isn’t the only experience that Go has being in front of a camera and it goes without saying that the camera absolutely loves her. At the beginning of her career, she did a lot of modeling and got the chance to work with some very well-known brands including Nike and Giorgio Armani.
3. She Has A Large Social Media Following
As a young person in the entertainment industry, a strong social media presence can do wonders for someone’s career. This is something Go knows and she has worked hard to build an online following. At the moment, she has more than one million followers on Instagram and that number is only going to increase.
4. She Is Working On Her First Movie Role
So far, Go has only done TV roles, but that won’t be the case for much longer. She is in the process of shooting her first movie role. The film is called Seoul Vibe, but unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be much information on the project or when it will be released. If Go is able to work her magic on the big screen as well as she is on TV, the possibilities for her career will truly be limitless.
5. She Is A Brand Ambassador
When you have as many Instagram followers as Go does, you can easily monetize your platform by working with companies to market their products and/or services. Go has already collaborated with some well-known Korean companies such as the skincare brand Yunjac.
6. She Is Very Private
Celebrity culture often involves lots of oversharing which means that most of us know way more about people in the entertainment industry than we need to. This is something that Go has never fed into, however. She seems to enjoy her privacy and she has done a good job of keeping her personal life out of the spotlight.
7. She Enjoys Traveling
Go may have lived in South Korea for her entire life, but that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t gotten to experience other parts of the world. She loves traveling and she is fortunate to be working in an industry that has given her plenty of opportunities to visit different places.
8. She Is A Photographer
Apparently, Go is just as much a natural behind the camera as she is in front of it. She has a great eye for snapping breathtaking moments and she often shares her photographs on Instagram. Although she may not think of herself as a photographer, it’s clear that she is one. Her love for taking pictures also pairs nicely with her love of traveling.
9. She Likes Watching Shows And Movies
There are some people who work in the entertainment industry who prefer not to spend their free time watching movies or shows because they feel like it reminds them too much of work. That doesn’t seem to be true for Go, though. Based on her Instagram post, she likes a wide variety of shows and movies including Stranger Things and The Walking Dead.
10. It Is Unclear If She’s Had Formal Acting Training
Attending drama school tends to be a pretty common part of many actors’ journies, but there are also many people who believe that it makes more sense to jump right into the audition process and forego formal training. We were unable to find any information to confirm whether Go has studied acting.