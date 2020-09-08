Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gong Li

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gong Li

36 seconds ago

Gong Li is an actress from Singapore, though she was born in China. She’s an actress who has been working for a long time, which means she’s one of the most famous faces in her industry. She’s good at what she does, but she’s not someone people know very well. She’s a private woman who doesn’t share too much with the public, but she also does share enough to keep us all interested in who she is and what she’s up to. We thought we might learn more about her and share.

1. She’s Got a Big Family

She comes from a big family, and she is the baby of the family. She has four older siblings. Her mother was a teacher while they were growing up. Her father was a professor. He taught economics when she was growing up, and we imagine that this was a household in which education was absolutely the most important aspect of growing up.

2. She’s Always Loved Performing

Since she was a little girl, she’s always loved to perform. She’s always loved to do things that were creative, and she’s always loved to be where she is. She’s been singing and dancing since she was a child, and she’s even holding on to her own dream of one day becoming a singer, and we so appreciate that.

3. She’s Educated

She’s an educated woman. She graduated college in 1989. She attended the Central Academy of Drama. This is a school located in Beijing, and she learned a lot there. She was accepted into the program in 1985, and she did it in four years.

4. She Was Discovered

While she was still at the university, she was discovered. We don’t know how, exactly, but we do know that she was discovered by a man who was looking to become a film director. His name is Zhang Yimou. He asked her to star in his first directorial debut film, “Red Sorghum,” and it all worked out for both of them.

5. She Was in a Public Relationship

When she was discovered, she also began a romantic relationship with the man who discovered her. She and Zhang Yimou were together for almost a decade from 1987 to 1995. They worked on six films together in that time, and they kept their relationship very private. It did not work out for them romantically, but they’ve continued to work together over the following decades.

6. She Got Married in 1996

She surprised everyone having just come out of such a long relationship with her director boyfriend when she got married in 1996 to a man by the name of Ooi Hoe Seong. They got married in Hong Kong. He’s a tobacco tycoon from Singapore.

7. She’s Beautiful

So beautiful, in fact, that she was voted the most beautiful woman in China in 2006. Do you know how many women are in China? We don’t know specifically, but we imagine there are a lot of them, and she was voted the most beautiful. That’s a fun honor to get to take with you when you live your life.

8. She’s Charitable

She is a woman who likes to give back. She’s a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations’ Food and Agricultural Organization. It’s been a labor of love for her, and it’s something she really does love and enjoy. She’s happy with her role, and she’s been giving back since she began this role in 2000.

9. She’s Divorced

It was another shocking announcement back in 2010. She and her husband had been married for nearly 14 years when they announced that they were ending their marriage. We don’t know if they had an amicable divorce or if they simply decided not to bother with one another anymore, but they ended things and she kept the rest of her dating life quiet after that.

10. She’s Married Again

She might not be a very outspoken or public person when it pertains to her personal life, but she’s been in the media again lately for getting married again in 2019. She married a French Musician by the name of Jean-Michel Jarre.


About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Learned from The Tehran Trailer for Apple TV
What We Learned from The Trailer for Netflix’s “Grand Army”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Showtime’s Love Fraud
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vacation House Rules
The Five Most Complex Movies of the 21st Century
The Five Best “Immortals” Movies of All-Time
How Has the Movie Time Bandits Not Been Remade By Now?
Did You Know Bill and Ted is Actually Based in Real Science?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gong Li
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brandon Butler
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bradley Martyn
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jamie Durie
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Cancelled Sonic The Hedgehog Spin-Off Footage Unearthed After 25 Years
Injustice 3: Three Villain(s) That The Heroes Should Face
Video Games
What Happens to Your Body When You Play Video Games Every Day
What I Want To See In Rocksteady’s Upcoming Suicide Squad Game