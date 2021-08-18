If you have a sweet tooth, Gonzo Jimenez is your guy. His ability to whip up delicious desserts has earned him respect from people all over the world, and it even landed him a spot on the competition show Bake Squad. Not only is Gonzo extremely passionate about what he does, but he also has a very creative mind that allows him to come up with all sorts of unique dishes and flavor combinations. Although Gonzo had already made quite the name for himself, being on TV has definitely taken his career to new heights and we’re probably going to be seeing a lot more of him in the future. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gonzo Jimenez.
1. Bake Squad Is His First TV Show
These days, reality TV shows have become a great way for chefs to share their talents with the world. Surprisingly, Bake Squad is Gonzo’s first experience in the TV industry. However, once chefs get on one competition show, we tend to see them start floating around to others.
2. He Started Working In Restaurants As A Teen
Gonzo was born and raised in Argentina and food has always been a very important part of his life. By the time he was a teenager, he decided that he wanted to explore working in the food industry. He got his first job at a restaurant when he was 17 and he hasn’t looked back since.
3. He’s Formally Trained
Not only is Gonzo very passionate about cooking, but he has also put a lot of time and effort into perfecting his craft. Gonzo trained at a pastry and culinary school in Argentina before traveling to different parts of the world to get work experience. Even though he’s no longer in school, he still enjoys looking for ways to bring his skills to the next level.
4. He’s Married
Even though Gonzo is officially a reality TV star, he doesn’t seem to have any interest in putting his entire life on display. He’s perfectly fine with his cooking being the only thing in the spotlight, so he hasn’t shared much about his personal life. However, we do know that he is happily married. From what we can tell, he doesn’t have any children.
5. He’s A Business Owner
There are plenty of chefs who prefer to keep their focus on cooking and not to get involved with the business side of the food industry. Gonzo, however, has decided that he wants to explore both. He is the co-owner of a Denver-based chocolate shop called Miette et Chocolat. Not only is the business popular among locals, but it also attracts tourists.
6. His Father Didn’t Approve Of His Career Choice
There are a lot of people out there who would love to make their parents proud, so you can only imagine how hurt Gonzo was when his father disapproved of his decision to work in the food industry. Gonzo’s father was hoping that his son would’ve chosen a more traditional career path, and his decision not to damaged their relationship.
7. It’s Important For Him To Know Where His Ingredients Come From
We’ve all heard the saying “you are what you eat” and that’s something Gonzo takes very seriously. He makes it a point to ensure he only uses the best ingredients. During an interview with Republica del Cacao, Gonzo said, “For me it is very important to know where ingredients come from. It is everything to me, and a big part of how I operate my company.”
8. He’s A Positive Person
Gonzo has experienced some ups and downs over the years, but he has never let anything stand in the way of accomplishing his goals. He does his best to maintain a positive attitude and an optimistic outlook on life. This mindset has definitely been a huge benefit to him throughout his career.
9. He Isn’t Afraid To Try New Things
Experience is an important part of life, and this is especially true for people who work in creative fields. Gonzo’s experiences play a big role in inspiring him when he’s in the kitchen, and he loves to get out and enjoy life as much as he can. Whether that be traveling or trying something new, he doesn’t shy away from opportunities to explore.
10. He Loves To Stay Active
Just because Gonzo spends most of his time making sweet treats doesn’t mean that he isn’t mindful of his health. He is a very active person and running is his favorite form of exercise. While talking to Republica del Cacao, he said, “I’m a mountain ultra-marathon runner. Ever since I started running, I couldn’t just do a simple 10 km run. I’m someone that enjoys everything at a maximum level, so I run races of 100 miles, 200 miles, and this is what I apply to my everyday life too, in general I am all or nothing.”