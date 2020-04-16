10 Things You Didn’t Know about Goody Grace

Kate Beckinsale is talented, beautiful, and, as anyone who’s ever seen her in an interview knows, very, very funny. She’s also 46 years old, a fact that, apparently, makes her dating life fair game to every gossip rag and finger-wagger out there. According to the latest news, Cougar Kate has “struck” again (their words, not ours), with her latest squeeze, baby faced musician, Goody Grace. If you haven’t yet heard of the 22-year-old rocker, get ready for some quick facts.
1. He’s Canadian
Grace was born in the Manitoba town of Selkirk on June 1, 1997. After spending his childhood cultivating his passion for music, he packed up his guitar in 2014 and left home for the big city lights of LA. Since then, he’s gone from dossing on friend’s sofas to generating over 439K monthly listeners on Spotify, collaborating with the likes of Riff Raff, Machine Gun Kelly, and Blink 182, touring the festival circuit in Europe, and, if the reports are true, dating one of Hollywood’s leading ladies.
2. He does a good line in t-shirts
Merch is where the cash is, or at least it is for a 22-year trying to crack the big time. Keen to keep the cash flowing in, Grace has built up a nice little collection of t-shirts and hoodies. Fans who’ve saved up $25 in pocket money get a choice between 3 very handsome shirts, while those with enough in the piggy bank for a hoodie have some equally fine choices… although at $55 for the cheapest, they aren’t exactly budget buys.
3. He’s a “hybrid” musician
According to Your Tango, Grace is a “hybrid musician”. Your guess as to what that is is probably as good as ours, but most people seem to think it means he does a little bit of everything. A bit of hip-hop here, some rock there, and just a smidgeon of punk… so basically, a jack of all trades.
4. He’s worked with his heroes
If you hadn’t heard of Grace prior to his love life becoming national news, you’d be forgiven. Just. But going by who his friends are, he was already making inroads in showbiz circles long before Kate showed up. Growing up, the self-confessed former emo kid was a huge fan of Blink-182, a band he’s since had the honor of not just collaborating with on his single “Scumbag”, but becoming good friends with. “Their music helped me through my entire childhood and teenage years and I couldn’t be more honored to have them on a song of mine,” he’s said. “Travis Barker reached out to me last fall to open for Blink in Las Vegas and we’ve become great friends since then. I hope ‘Scumbag’ can be the anthem for people’s lives such as Blink’s entire discography is for me.”
5. He’s co-written with Taylor Swift
Blink-182 aren’t the only famous names in Grace’s little black. Despite being relatively new on the scene, he’s already worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry, collaborating on tracks with Huey Mack and A$AP Ant of the A$AP Mob, and even sharing songwriting credits with Taylor Swift and Cody Simpson.
6. He changed his name at 18
Presumably, Grace and his parents know his birth name, but not many other people do. Whatever it was, the Canadian artist had obviously had enough of it by the time he hit adulthood, and had it legally changed at 18. Why, and how, he landed on ‘Goody Grace’ is just as much of a mystery as his former name, with Grace refusing to offer up anything more than the vague “it’s just a name I came up with”.
7. He makes ‘nostalgic’ music
So, we’ve established Grace is a ‘hybrid’ musician. But what kind of music does a hybrid musician make, exactly? According to an interview the man himself gave to AXS, the best word to describe his particular style is “nostalgic”. So now you know.
8. He already had a connection to Kate
Even before he and Kate became a thing, Grace already had a connection to her, albeit in a slightly round-about way. In December 2019, Grace performed alongside Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles, and teamed up with Kelly again on Mod Sun’s “Stay Away”. As far as we know, Barker and Kate aren’t acquainted. Kelly, on the other hand, just so happens to be BFFs with SNL’s Pete Davidson, who, if you’ll recall, enjoyed his own brief dalliance with the Underworld star back in 2019.
9. He’s all about infinity
If there’s one thing Grace believes in more than anything else, it’s infinity. Not only has he chosen the infinity symbol as his logo, he’s even gone and got it tattooed on his wrist. Summing up his mindset on his official Atlantic Records bio, the singer says “Anything is possible. I came from a super small town and moved to L.A. and was able to live my dream. It’s proof that possibilities are infinite. I hope everyone takes that from my music.”
10. He made his major-label debut in 2018
After earning his stripes opening for the likes of gnash, Riff Raff, and LANY, Grace released his major-label debut in 2018 with the EP, Infinite. “I’ve been playing music for a long time and dabble in a lot of different styles, and I’ve made some songs that are more rock or more acoustic or more hip-hop. Through creating a project, I forced myself to find a balance and the exact sound that I want,” he explained to Alt Press. Featuring collaborations with close friends gnash and Lil Aaron, the EP showcased Grace’s diverse range of influences (a range he’s cited as including everyone from blink-182 and My Chemical Romance to Johnny Cash and Tom Waits), even featuring a cover of one of Cash’s most enduring hits, “Man In Black”.