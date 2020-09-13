Goran Visjnic is the type of actor you can’t forget. Even if you don’t know him by name, you’ve definitely seen him in something. After more than 30 years in the industry, Goran has been in a wide variety of shows and movies. One of his most memorable roles was that of Dr. Luka Kovac in the popular series, ER. He’s also appeared in several successful films such as The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Goran’s ability to switch it up has given him endless opportunities over the years. Regardless of the character he’s playing, Goran the ability to keep viewers engaged and invested. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Goran Visjnic.
1. He Was In The Military
Goran’s path to acting wasn’t a straight shot. Although he did start acting at a young age, he took a detour. When he was a teenager, he joined the Yugoslavian army where he spent a year serving in Slovenia. He was discharged from the army in 1991 and decided that he wanted to seriously pursue acting.
2. He Is A Husband And Father
Goran has never been the type of actor to let the world see too far into his personal life, but he has made it clear that he is a very proud family man. He and his wife, Eva, have been happily married for several years and they have two children together. Goren also has a child from another relationship. Spending time with his family is one of Goren’s favorite things to do and he shares lots of photos of their time together.
3. He Is Also A Theater Actor
TV roles are what has gotten Goran the most attention (and probably the most money) throughout his career, but he is also an experienced theater actor. In fact, he is the youngest person to ever be chosen to play Hamlet at the Dubrovnik Summer Theatre Festival.
4. He Loves To Travel
The world is a big and beautiful place and many would agree that if you ever get the chance to travel you should take advantage of it. Not only has Goran gotten the chance to live in different countries, but he’s been able to visit many more. Thanks to his line of work, Goran has had the ability to travel to places all over the world. Some of the countries he’s been to include Mexico, Portugal, and England.
5. He’s A Dog Person
Whether or not you want to admit it, knowing whether someone is a dog or cat person is a very important detail. With that being said, all of the dog lovers out there will be happy to know that Goran is a proud dog person. He and his family have adopted several dogs over the years and they’ve made occasional appearances on his social media.
6. He’s A Philanthropist
Goran has always been big on using his platform to give back to the community. He has supported several charitable organizations throughout his career. Some of the causes he’s stood behind include cancer awareness and research and NBC’s The More You Know campaign.
7. He’s Been In Music Videos
Goran’s good looks definitely haven’t gone unnoticed. Not only have they served him well for traditional acting roles, but his handsome face also got him cast in some music videos. Most notably, he made an appearance in the video for Madonna’s 1998 single “The Power of Goodbye”. He was also in Unkle’s 2007 video “Burn My Shadow”.
8. He’s Very Active
Sitting and let life pass by has never been Goran’s thing. Instead, he prefers to get out and enjoy every moment he possibly can. In addition to traveling, Goran loves to stay active by doing a wide variety of activities including hiking, boating, fencing, and swimming
9. He Studied At Academy of Dramatic Arts
The success Goran’s had in his career isn’t just due to natural talent. While it’s clear that he was born with a gift, he’s also put in a lot of hard work in order to make his dreams come true. After completing his service in the army, he decided that he wanted to sharpen his acting skills. He studied acting at the Academy of Dramatic Arts in Croatia.
10. He Supports Animal Rights
Goran isn’t just a pet parent, he’s also someone who advocates for animal rights. He has made it a point to use his platform to stand up for the fair treatment of animals. Goran is a firm believe in ‘adopt don’t stop’ and has even worked with PETA to help spread messages against animal abuse.