10 Things You Didn’t Know about Grace Busch

The Busch family has been in the public eye for some time considering they are the name behind some very commonly sold beer, but now they are in the eye more than ever. They have their own reality show that just aired, and fans are in love with this big family. Mom and dad have a total of seven kids, including their daughter, Grace. She’s gorgeous, she’s fun, she’s having the time of her life, and there is still so much more about her. We want to get to know the family a bit better, and this means it’s time to get to know Grace.
1. She’s the Fifth
She is one of seven kids had by her mom and dad, Bill and Christi, and she falls in the middle somewhere. She’s the fifth child born to them, and she’s 22. The next youngest is her sister, Maddie, who is only 17. There are a few years between them, which is not uncommon when you already have so many kids to take care of at home.
2. She Goes to Ole Miss
There is one thing that her parents require of all their kids, and that is a college education. The fact that their family is worth billions of dollars doesn’t mean they get to skip out on becoming college-educated and taking care of themselves. She’s an Ole Miss student, and she’s a good one, too.
3. She’s Got Strong Worth Ethic
Her parents say that of all her siblings, she is the one who works the hardest. She has the strongest work ethic of all, and we like that about her. We love that they were able to raise so many kids who have such a strong desire to work and to be something. Grace is very into her education, and she’s not taking any chances at not being the best and doing the best she can before her upcoming college graduation.
4. She’s an Equestrian
She is a young woman who loves to ride her horses, and she’s good at it. She competes in different programs, and she’s good at it. She’s been doing this her entire life, and she gets to travel the world to have her competitions, too. Her family is frequently in Palm Beach and New York to watch her ride and show off her many skills.
5. She Plays Polo
She’s not the only person in her family to do so, either. Her older brother, Gussie, is also an accomplished polo player. They both got their skill playing polo from their father, who did the same when he was a younger man. They all like to do many of the same things being raised in the same family and taking after one another. They are a very close family, so it makes a lot of sense that they would enjoy many of the same loves. This is something that they bond over, and we like that they all have their thing that means something to them.
6. She Loves to Dance
She is someone who loves to have a good time, and part of having a good time means dancing anytime she hears music playing. Her mother calls her the best dancer in the family, and she says that her daughter gets that skill and talent from her. They are often found dancing together and having a good time anytime they go out or are at home or are just hanging out doing anything that they feel the need to do.
7. She Loves the Beach
Like just about everyone else in her immediate family, the beach a place in which she has a good time and doesn’t feel the need to pretend she does not. She’s all over the world on beaches, posing for photos along the sand. If you take a look at her Instagram feed, she says that the best place in the world to watch the sunset is over the beach in Greece, but it’s imperative you are okay with all the wind when you do that.
8. She’s Close to Her Family
One thing that we’ve noticed about this family as we get to know them better is that they are all close. There is no faking the kind of closeness that they have, either. These are kids who spend a lot of time with their mom and dad and their brothers and sisters, and it shows all over their social media platforms. Grace is no exception. She’s got photo after photo of herself with her siblings, and even her group photos when out with friends include her sisters and her brothers most of the time. This is such a great family in terms of how close they are and how much they obviously love one another.
9. She Loves to Travel
If you look at her Instagram feed, she’s all over the world. In the past few months alone, she’s been in several Caribbean Islands, she’s been to Cabo, Los Angeles, New York City, and everywhere in between. What’s so great about her travel, though, is that most of it appears to be with her family. She’s with her mother in several of her photos. She’s with her brothers and sisters in other photos, and she’s clearly enjoying the time that she spends with them as they explore the world and travel together. That’s beautiful.
10. She Likes to Snowboard
We get the impression that she likes to do anything that involves being active, and that goes well for the entire family. She is frequently seen playing sports, enjoying her time on the snow, and being active. That’s great and all, but this is a family that really does seem to be very excited about being in Vail as often as possible when the chance is there. They are always together skiing, snowboarding, and having a good time on the slopes. We love that about them, and we love how active they are together as a family when they have the chance.