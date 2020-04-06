There aren’t many 17-year-olds out there who can say that they’re already working their dream job. Luckily, 17-year-old Grace Kaufman can. Although she is best-known for her role in the CB’ sitcom Man with a Plan, Kaufman has been in the industry for a decade. She got her start as a cast member on the Bubble Guppies back in 2013 and she has been earning roles ever since. She’s even had a couple of voice roles over the last few years. As Man with a Plan enters into its fourth season, Grace continues to show and prove why she could one day be one of the industry’s biggest stars. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Grace Kaufman.
1. She Likes To Surf
Grace Kaufman would certainly consider herself the adventurous type. She loves all sorts of outdoor activities. During a family trip to Hawaii, Grace learned that she also loves to surf, and she’s pretty good at it. She told Blasting News, “My instructor said I was one of the best beginners that he had worked with. I don’t think I am going to become a professional surfer or anything, but it was very fun and is something I like to do when I go to the beach.”
2. Both Of Her Parents Are Actors
Grace Kaufman isn’t the only person in her family who has a passion for acting. Both of her parents are also successful actors. Her father, David Kaufman, has appeared on shows like Boston Legal and The Closer. Her mother, Lisa Picotte, was in the 1989 film, Say Anything.
3. She Got Her First Job When She Was 7
When other kids her age were busy playing in sand boxes and watching cartoons, Grace Kaufman had her sights set on something bigger. She got her first professional role when she was just 7-years-old. She played Tootie in a the musical production Meet Me in St. Louis.
4. Acting Is Her Escape
There are lots of reasons why people get into acting, but Grace Kaufman’s is one you may have never heard before. For Grace, acting is an escape from her every day life. She told Naluda Magazine, “I think that getting to walk in the shoes of another and really feel what they are feeling has helped me grow in my work and also given me a better perspective on the different people of the world.”
5. She Has A Little Brother
Although being the oldest sibling can come with its challenges, Grace Kaufman is a proud big sister. Her brother is also getting into acting and even got to work with Carol Burnett and Jim Carey for Carol’s 50th Anniversary Special. Grace admits that a little jealousy set in because Carol Burnett is her dream co-star.
6. She Loves Period Films
Grace is only 17, but she definitely has a bit of an old soul. She says she loves period films. In 2016, she worked on a film called Brave New Jersey which was set in 1938 and says she really enjoyed the experience. She told Yay OMG: ” love wearing the costumes of other eras. So I really want to do another period film soon! My other main goal is to remember to live positively and happily.”
7. She’s Passionate About Autoimmune Disease Research
Grace has spent the last several years getting really involved in research for autoimmune diseases. Each year, she participates in a walk that helps raise money and awareness for the illness. She is passionate about this cause because many people in her life have been impacted by autoimmune disorders, including her mother.
8. Her Favorite Book Is The Outsiders
Originally published in 1967, The Outsiders has become one of the most well-known books about the teenage experience. The story was made into a movie in 1983. Although both the novel and the film were released long before Grace’s birth, she considers The Outsiders to be her favorite book.
9. She Loves Roles She Can Relate To
Some actors prefer to take roles that are very different from who they are as people, but Grace Kaufman has a somewhat opposite approach. In fact, she really likes to have things in common with her characters. In her interview with Naluda, Grace shared, “I love getting to play roles that I can relate to. I feel like it is cool to get to apply little characteristics of myself into the characters I play. That’s really how you play a character truthfully.”
10. She’s A Singer
Acting isn’t the only thing Grace is good at. She’s also a very talented singer who enjoys singing covers of her favorite songs. Grace has a YouTube channel where she uploads her singing videos. She is currently taking singing lessons and hopes to write her own songs one day.