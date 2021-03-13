10 Things You Didn’t Know about Grady Powell

Forged in Fire is an interesting concept for a reality show. It’s a show about people who create fancy knives. Some call them swords. Either way, they are handmade by some of the best in the business, and the creation of this type of knife is something that only the most talented people in the business can handle. The show follows some of the most talented people in the business, and that includes the likes of Grady Powell. He might not be a contestant on the show, but he has some serious talent that makes him a great judge, and his fans want to know more about him.
1. He’s Former Military
If you thought he came across as someone highly disciplined and on top of his game, it’s because he is absolutely that. He is a former United States Army Green Beret. He’s a former Senior Detachment Weapons Sergeant. He spent a lot of time overseas on tour. He spent time in Iraq, and he also spent time in Northern Africa.
2. He’s a Survival Expert
It’s a crucial skill to have, but most of us have no idea how to survive on anything other than Netflix and good wine. He knows how to survive anything, and he can do it with the help of his small arms and mobility, both of which he is also an expert in terms of understanding and applying to his life.
3. He’s A Trainer
When Powell finished serving in the special forces, he came back to the states and began training. He worked with military men and women, with people in law enforcement, and even with select people who didn’t have anything to do with either. He worked as a trainer for them, and he helped them learn to save their own lives, to use defensive weapons, and he even taught them how to understand and utilize something called trauma medicine. What he did, in short, was teach people to survive the worst of the worst.
4. He’s Special
We say this with seriousness. He is a special man. He was only 21 when he passed the selection process to become a part of the Special Forces Operators in the military. It’s not something that’s easily done, and it is rarely done by someone so young. His talent and his skill were unparalleled, and it led him to being chosen as part of the elite few who make it into this area of expertise. He’s among a small group of people as young as himself to ever make it into the elite forces at this age.
5. His Father Was Also Green Beret
Being a talented special operative in the armed forces runs in the family. When he finished high school, Grady Powell thought about college and learned to study graphic design. He was interested in it, but he ultimately decided that he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father. His father was also a Green Beret. He served during the Vietnam War.
6. He’s Only 33
At his age, you might expect him to have some fun stories, but you certainly don’t expect him to have already served tours in multiple countries, been selected as part of an elite force of soldiers, and to have stopped working with the military to train people who are currently in need of survival skills, to work security detail for dignitaries, and to have been selected as a judge on a reality show, as well as to have competed on numerous reality shows. Yet, here we are.
7. He’s From St. Louis
Grady Powell was born and raised in St. Louis. He spent his entire life in Missouri until it was time to head off for the military and get his training there. He was a former student at the University of Missouri before he made the decision to drop out and enlist. Clearly, he’s a smart man who had the ability to earn his acceptance into such a good school.
8. He’s A Married Man
Grady Powell is very married. He wed the love of his life, Meg Powell, in 2019. The couple was together for a while before they decided to get married, and they just had their first baby. Their little boy, Nash, was born on January 25, 2021. His parents are infatuated with their new son, and they are living for their roles as mom and dad.
9. He’s Active on Social Media
It’s easy to assume that a former Green Beret and survival expert would not be big into social media, but he actually is. He has more than 20k followers on his Instagram page, and he loves to post. He shares a lot of his life on the social media platform, and it makes fans happy to know that they can follow along with him and his wife.
10. He’s A Very Happy Family Man
Grady Powell might seem tough and he might seem like a no-nonsense kind of guy, but he’s really a playful guy. A kid who never really grew up, you might say. He’s a very happy family man who loves and respects his wife, and he is loving every moment of being a father.