10 Things You Didn’t Know about Grant Collins

TikTok is an online social media service that allows people to get a little creative. Make videos, post conversations, do some dancing, whatever you want to do; you can do it right there. The platform has made many a persons famous since it’s induction, and it seems that many young people are going the way of TikTok fame day by day. One such person is Dr. Grant Collins. He’s a young, handsome, successful orthodontist – his nickname is the Braces Guy – and he’s a lot more famous than people realize. What on earth is he up to, and who is he? Let’s find out.
1. He Got Started Because of a Client
He was working on a client when they asked him to start a TikTok account. He wasn’t sure it was something he was interested in doing, but he did it – and he earned more than 1 million subscribers in approximately six months. He went from being the Braces Guy to being the guy who has a million followers on a social media platform. We’d say he did well.
2. He’s All About Education in a Fun Manner
When it comes to his videos – and now his more than two million followers – he tries to educate them. While he might be a famous TikTok star, he’s first and foremost an orthodontist. He wants to be sure the world knows what’s important and how they are caring for their teeth – so he makes videos. They’re both fun and educational, and that’s the best way to learn.
3. His Staff Adores Him
It seems that Dr. Grant has a big fanbase just in his office. His staff seems to adore him, and they seem to have a great concept of what it takes to be a good office staff with a good attitude. He has them working in a place that’s both happy and productive, and they all work together to make sure that his TikTok page is a good one.
4. He’s From Minnesota
He’s a Rochester orthodontist, and many people mistakenly assume this means he’s from Rochester, New York. He’s not. He’s from Rochester, Minnesota. He was born there, raised there, and he continues to work there within his practice. There’s an old saying that there’s no place like home, and he’s evidence that this may be truth.
5. He’s Really Smart
You have to be smart to be in any medical field – or so we all hope and pray as we go into any medical professional’s office, right? He’s not just your average ortho. He’s the one who was Valedictorian of his high school class. Well, he was co-valedictorian. It seems he wasn’t the only smart kid in his graduating class.
6. He’s Athletic
Not just a little, either. He was a college soccer player. He spent his college years playing on the varsity soccer team. In his senior year, his talent on the field combined with his leadership skills allowed him to become the captain of his team. He’s definitely an overachiever, and that’s a good thing.
7. He’s Really Good at What He Does
We don’t have a week to list all the things that he has accomplished or that he has been awarded, but we can sum it up in a few sentences. For starters, he graduated in the top 3 percent of his college class. He was awarded the very prestigious Betzner Scholarship – which is big because it’s given only to people who “have technical skill above and beyond their peers,” in whatever they are doing. He also graduated Summa Cum Laude, and the list goes on and on and on.
8. He’s a Family Man
Dr. Grant Collins is not just an orthodontist and a social media influencer with a great smile. He’s a husband and a father. He and his wife, Kimberly, have three adorable babies. It seems they have two boys and a little girl, Caden, Grayson, and Lennon. They all enjoy soccer, travel, and spending quality time together at home.
9. He’s a Volunteer
Many sports coaches are parents who have a kid on the team, but Dr. Grant is a man who is just waiting for one of his kids to be on the team. He spends a great deal of his own time focusing on the coaching aspect of his life, and he volunteers as coach of the Mayo High School varsity soccer team for the girl’s team.
10. Mayo Clinic is Special to Him
Let’s go all the way back to 2010 – a lifetime ago in 2021 years. Dr. Grant Collins was accepted into the Mayo Clinic for the orthodontic training program. That’s a big deal, right? Well, what makes it an even bigger deal is that he was the only dentist accepted into this program. The only dentist out of all the applicants from hundreds of dental schools. That’s a bigger deal.