Grayson Macwell Gurnsey may seem like a newcomer to the professional acting world, but in reality he’s been working hard to earn his stripes for the last decade. Despite his young age, he has shown that he has what it takes to keep up with anyone he works with. Grayson’s resume is already stacked with roles on the big and small screen. While he’s had some great opportunities, he got a big break in 2019 when he appeared as the star of the Netflix original series, Virgin River. With the second season just a few short weeks away, fans are gearing up to see what’s in story for Grayson and his character. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey.
1. He Knew He Wanted To Act At An Early Age
If you’re like most people, you probably had absolutely no idea what you wanted to do when you were 4-years-old. Grayson, however, isn’t like most people. He developed an interest in acting at an early age after watching lots of action movies. By the time he was 4 he knew that acting was something he wanted to do.
2. His First Professional Job Was In Kenya
Just 6 years after deciding that acting was his calling, Grayson had gotten his first professional acting opportunity. When he was 10-years-old, he relocated to Kenya for two months to film a series called Saints. The series debut in 2011 and lasted for just one season.
3. His Parents Are His Number One Fans
There are many parents who struggle with the idea of their child wanting to pursue a career in the arts. Making money as any kind of artist isn’t easy, and most parents would prefer their child try something more ‘stable.’ Grayson has been fortunate to have parents who have supported his dream of becoming an actor and have done everything they can to help him.
4. He Has A YouTube Channel
Have you ever posted something on the internet only to eventually forget about it completely? That may have very well been the case with Grayson’s YouTube channel. He started the channel in 2009 where he he posted audition tapes and other videos. He hasn’t uploaded any new content in over six years.
5. He Enjoys Traveling
Acting hasn’t just given Grayson the change to do something he truly loves, it’s also given him the chance to see the world. Thanks to his career Grayson, who is originally from Canada, has gotten to travel all over. Some of the places he’s visited include Hawaii, Mexico, and the UK.
6. He Loves Animals
Grayson has had a soft spot for animals for his entire life. When he was younger, he donated money to an organization that cares for elephants before releasing them into the wild. He has also had several pets over the years including his labrador retriever named Luna.
7. He’s A Director
Acting was what initially caught Grayson’s eye about the entertainment industry, but his goal is to eventually become known for more than just acting. He has dreams of working behind the scenes as well and he’s already gotten some experience. Between 2013 and 2014 he directed three short films: Lord of the Guys, The Dating Journal, and Discovered.
8. He Loves To Workout
Regular exercise has tons of physical and mental benefits, and this is something that Grayson is fully aware of. As a result, he makes it a point to stay as active as possible and he likes to get creative with his workouts. Boxing and parkour are to of his favorite ways to train.
9. He Hopes To Give Viewers A Chance To Escape From Their Daily Lives
Acting is about much more than just entertaining for Grayson. He hopes to give viewers an experience that will help them forget about any problems they may be dealing with. During an interview with Violet Nicola he said, ” My hope is that when someone is watching me or something that I’m involved in, they get the chance to escape from their life for a minute. I mean, everyone deserves a break and if that’s how I can help I’m glad to.”
10. He Has A Long List Of People He Wants To Work With
When you work in a competitive industry like entertainment, it’s important not to get complacent with where you are. With that being said, Grayson is someone who is always looking towards the future. He already has a list of people that he hopes to work with some day. His list includes people like Steven Spielberg and Quentin Tarantino.