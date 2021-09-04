The Five Greatest Marvel Video Games of All-Time

The Marvel Universe is full of countless incredible beings and stories that bring our wildest dreams to life. Thanks to the advancements in technology and entertainment mediums we are now able to experience those stories like never before. We’ve seen countless studios try their hand at Marvel’s properties. Some are more successful than others. There have been movie-licensed video games that caught us by surprise like Spider-Man 2. There have been dungeon crawler action RPGs that gave us a small taste of what the X-Men cast could do. There have even been collaborations where Marvel has teamed up with other iconic franchises like Marvel vs Capcom. In this day and age, we’re seeing a Marvel Super Hero boom so soon we’ll have plenty of more properties to choose from but for now, we want to check out five of what we feel are the greatest Marvel games.
Marvel Ultimate Alliance
Marvel Ultimate Alliance is a four-player cooperative action RPG that took place across multiple iconic locations in the Marvel universe. Players were able to create their very own team of four from a pool of over twenty heroes. It was a groundbreaking game that took advantage of the PS3 and Xbox 360 launch to build worlds that were never before thought imaginable. We hold it as one of the greatest Marvel games to date because of the sheer amount of content that is available in this game. There are over twenty-two heroes and villains to choose from, you can find the full list below. Each of these characters comes with multiple costumes for the player to choose from. You’re able to bring four of these characters into battle with you for every mission. Each of these characters have their own voice lines and abilities. They have multiple abilities that players can interchange depending on what they need them to do. The locations are straight from Marvel and feature some places that had never been explored much in video games or movies. So it allowed players to witness some truly cool sights. The boss fights were epic and it required the full teamwork of your team of four. It was just a fantastic game to represent Marvel and Marvel fanatics.
The full list of playable characters are as follows: Black Panther, Black Widow, Blade, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Colossus, Cyclops, Daredevil, Deadpool, Doctor Doom, Doctor Strange, Elektra, Ghost Rider, Hawkeye, Human TorchHulk, Iceman, Invisible Woman, Iron Man, Luke Cage, Magneto, Mister Fantastic, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Nick Fury, Nightcrawler, Ronin, Sabretooth, Silver Surfer, Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, Storm, Thing, Thor, Venom, and Wolverine.
Yeah, we need another game like this.
Marvel Nemesis: Rise of the Imperfects
Marvel Nemesis: Rise of the Imperfects took the Marvel universe into a place that had only been seen in comics. It was a dark story that took some of our most beloved Marvel heroes and dismantled what we thought we know about them. The game placed Marvel heroes and villains and pitted them against some completely original characters known as the Imperfects. Players would go through the story and fight their way as different characters. Sometimes controlling the heroes, sometimes controlling the villains, and even having to control the Imperfects. What made these fights so special and memorable is that at certain points in the story you would play as the Imperfects and you’d have to choose characters from the villains and heroes that you would essentially be fighting and killing off. It was something that was never before seen and a concept that we wish would be explored again. Unfortunately, the game failed miserably in terms of revenue, and hopes for any sequels were canceled.
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Insomniac’s Spider-Man game is an incredible experience. It is the best rendition of Peter Parker in the video game market to date. It was an open-world action-adventure game. Insomniac’s Spider-Man is based “After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most masterful Spider-Man you’ve ever played.”
Chances are if you own a Playstation, you’ve already played this game. It took the gaming world by storm and presented one of Marvel’s most complete games to date for any of their superheroes. We felt like an actual Peter Parker and the fact that Insomniac was able to craft such a realistic version of New York for us to swing through is nothing short of incredible. Iconic characters were brought to life with the help of Insomniac’s unique approach. Mary Jane, Aunt May, Peter Parker, and even King Pin. It was just fantastic to see these characters with so much energy. The gameplay is fun and rewarding. Players can choose between multiple gadgets to help adapt to whichever playstyle they prefer. Want to play stealthy? There’s a suit for that. Want to just jump in and brawl it out? There’s a suit for that. The creativity and care that went into the suits shows and really reflects how passionate the team behind this project was. We’re eager to see what’s next for our favorite wall climbing hero when more Spider-Man 2 news is revealed.
Lego Marvel Super Heroes
Lego Marvel Super Heroes is on our list because it is just a fantastic game from start to finish. The Lego formula is already something that has been nearly perfected by TT Games. They take an iconic IP and they add their Lego humor and world-building to it and voila. What makes Lego Marvel Super Heroes special is that it adapts its own personal story and has an incredible roster that has never before been seen in a Marvel game. Seriously, there are over a hundred characters from you to choose from. Each of them comes with its own little unique twist to make them different enough to want to try out.
TT Games describes the story as an adventure where you will, “Help save Earth as your favorite Marvel character with your super-cool strengths and abilities: Iron Man flies, hovers, shoots missiles and unleashes a powerful unibeam directly from his chest; Spider-Man shoots webs, uses his spider-senses to spot objects invisible to others, crawls up walls and, of course, web-slings; Captain America throws his mighty shield at objects and enemies, embeds it into a wall to create a platform, and protects himself from damage. And of course, Hulk smashes!”
Hulk Ultimate Destruction
Hulk Ultimate Destruction will forever be one of the greatest original Marvel games. It was released during the PS2 era and was an action-adventure game that took made you feel like the Hulk. Seriously, if there was any game ever that made you feel like a super giant green incredibly strong human, it was this one. Seriously, in Hulk Ultimate Destruction you take control of Hulk and run through walls and climb buildings with just your sheer strength. You were basically put in this open-world environment and allowed to do whatever you ever dreamed of doing as Hulk. You could grab different vehicles and turn them into your weapons. One of our favorites was turning cars into a pair of boxing gloves. There were a ton of story missions and side missions to keep you entertained as well, but the true beauty of Ultimate Destruction was how incredibly fun it was to just roam the open world and destroy things. There were over a hundred different attack moves that you could perform as Hulk. It was pure fun. Unfortunately, it was the last of its kind. There hasn’t been a superhero game since Ultimate Destruction that has truly given us free rein of Hulk-like that again. One can only dream, right?