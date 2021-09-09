10 Things You Didn’t Know about Greeicy

Colombian singer and actress Greeicy is one of the nation’s most famous, beloved faces. She’s been in the business of entertaining her fans since 2007, and they continue to long for new music, new work, and any glimpse she is willing to provide into her personal life. She’s managed to take a love of music and acting and turn it into a thriving career in the entertainment industry, and she’s not slowing down. Who is she, for those who are not familiar with Colombian music and television? Here is everything you need to know about Greeicy.
1. Greeicy is a Stage Name
Specifically, it’s her first name. So, while it might not be a technical stage name because it is her birth name, it’s not her entire name. She was born Greeicy Yeliana Rendon Ceballos. It’s easy to see why she chose to use only her first name, in a very Beyonce way, when she became famous. Her full name is a lot, lovely as it is.
2. She is Young
While she’s been in the business since 2007, she’s not that old. She was born on October 30, 1992. She’s a Halloween Eve baby, and we can only imagine just how much she loves this time of year with the holidays and her birthday all rolled into a few short, exciting months.
3. She Was Raised in Bogota
She was born in Cali, Valle del Cauca, Colombia, but she only spent the first five years of her life there. Her parents decided when she was five to move the family to Bogota. This is where she grew up, and we imagine it’s home to her since she likely doesn’t remember much of her life in Cali being younger than 5 while she lived there.
4. She’s Always Been into the Arts
Growing up in Bogota, she developed a love of things in the arts. She loved music, acting, and so much more. She wanted to learn as much as she could about all of it, so she was allowed to sign up for classes to learn as much as she could about the arts. It was good for her, obviously.
5. She is a Reality Star
Her first appearance on television back in 2007 was on a reality show. She was part of “Factor Xs,” though she did not win the show. She did gain a great deal of recognition from her time on the show, though, and that led her to being cast in a number of telenovelas that are highly popular and in-demand. It’s how she became famous.
6. She is Musical
She’s a highly musical young woman. She grew up taking classes teaching her to play a number of instruments. She learned to play the piano, which is always difficult. She also learned to play the flute, the guitar, and she took singing lessons in addition to interpretation lessons. There is very little she cannot do, and she never ceases to amaze.
7. She’s Only Been Singing Since 2016
She’s a musician, but she was an actress for a decade before she began to seek out a career as a musician. She has always loved music, but Greeicy didn’t pursue her musical dreams until she was an established actress. She’s doing well, though, and her fans cannot get enough.
8. She is Proud of Her Accomplishments
When Greeicy does something in her career, it’s an accomplishment that she is proud of. It doesn’t matter if it’s a huge deal like singing publicly or taking on a new role in a series, she is proud of herself. Big or small, everything she does is a lesson that teaches her something important, helps her move on to bigger and better things, and improves her skills tremendously. It’s a lovely outlook.
9. She’d Like to Become Worldwide Famous
Right now, she’s one of the biggest names in Colombia, but she has bigger dreams. She’s looking to become famous worldwide. She wants to conquer fame in Mexico, and she wants to become a household name in the United States. The thing about this talented young woman is that we think she can do it with ease.
10. She’s Inherently Private
She might have spent the past 14 years of her life living in the spotlight, but that does not mean that Greeicy is someone who shares everything. She’s become a master of keeping her private life to herself while still sharing enough with her fans to keep them coming back for more. She like to keep the most important things in life to herself, but she’s always giving more to her fans.